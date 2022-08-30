Vikings Part Ways With 2 Quarterbacks Amid Slew of Roster Cuts

The Minnesota Vikings‘ quarterback depth chart is going to look a lot different this season than it did in 2021.

Minnesota cut ties with backups Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond on Tuesday, August 30, both of whom saw limited regular season action last year. Mannion was a member of the Vikings for the last two seasons, appearing in four games and earning starting nods twice. He completed 34 of 57 passes for 315 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions during his time in Minnesota.

The Vikings selected Mond in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. However, the second-year QB struggled during the preseason after throwing just three regular season passes during his rookie campaign.

Mannion is in a better position to remain with the organization as a member of the practice squad considering his history of performance, per a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Vikings are cutting QB Sean Mannion after doing so with Kellen Mond, source said. Mannion could return on the practice squad. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2022

Mannion, Mond Replaced on Vikings’ Roster by Nick Mullens

The writing was on the wall for both Mannion and Mond when the Vikings chose to trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for QB Nick Mullens on August 22. Both Mannion and Mond struggled mightily, as the Vikings scored just seven points in a preseason loss to the San Francisco 49ers a few days before.

Somewhat ironically, it was with the Niners that Mullens first cut his teeth in the NFL. The QB played in the Bay Area between 2018-20, appearing in 19 games and starting 16 of those. Mullens also started a late-season contest for the Cleveland Browns last year before joining the Raiders. Over the course of his career, Mullens has produced 4,861 yards, 26 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.

Mullens will again play the backup role in Minnesota behind starter Kirk Cousins, who signed a one-year extension during the offseason that will keep him under contract through 2023.

Vikings Part Ways With 23 Players on Roster Cutdown Day

The Vikings made a host of moves on Tuesday to cut the roster down to 53 players. Minnesota technically released Mannion, as well as cornerbacks Nate Hairston and Parry Nickerson, per the team’s official website.

Mond was cut along with 18 other players, including the following listed in alphabetical order: