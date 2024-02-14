Former Vikings Star Leaves Cowboys After Mike Zimmer Hire

Former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer finalized his deal to become the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator next season — meanwhile, former Viking defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd departed from Dallas.

Just hours after news broke that Zimmer and the Cowboys agreed to terms on his contract, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on February 13 that Floyd was hired by the Washington Commanders, joining Commanders head coach Dan Quinn, formerly Dallas’ defensive coordinator.

An assistant defensive line coach, Floyd was not promoted with the move — meaning the Cowboys could have blocked Floyd from joining Washington.

However, Zimmer and Floyd have a rocky history.

Ex-Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer’s History of Frustration With Sharrif Floyd

A 2013 first-round pick, Floyd played in 44 of 48 possible games and made 24 starts in three seasons before he suffered a knee injury in the 2016 season opener. Floyd missed the following game, and Zimmer was already peeved.

The surly Viking head coach said he’s “used to” Floyd being injured and described the defensive tackle as “out of sight, out of mind” on separate occasions in the 10 days Floyd was out before he underwent arthroscopic surgery on September 22, 20216. Floyd was assumed to return in three to four weeks.

But as weeks went by, Floyd’s knee did not improve, and Zimmer grew frustrated.

“We didn’t think it would be this long, to be honest with you,” Zimmer said on November 10, 2016, per the Pioneer Press. “We didn’t think it was going to be, like, six years worth of hurt.”

It proved to be just that. Floyd never played another snap in the NFL after discovering complications from his knee surgery caused severe nerve damage that has resulted in a $180 million lawsuit.

While Zimmer did not of the surgery complications at the time, there hasn’t been a clear amends made by Zimmer, whose hard-nosed coaching style wore the Vikings organization thin during his final years in Minnesota.

In 2018, Floyd posted a photo on his Instagram of Zimmer’s comments on his health in the days ahead of his surgery, calling out Zimmer for being unsupportive.

“I’m sharing this picture first because it was 2 days before I went into surgery,” Floyd wrote. “These words were used to slander my name, tarnish me as a person and a player. So easy to forget the kinds of years A kid has had when your support system has so much B.s to say about you.”

Zimmer addressed the criticism from Floyd and claimed to still have a “good relationship” with him.

“I suppose I say a lot of things about players during the season, but I had a good relationship with Sharrif like I do all the players, so I don’t think it was…I haven’t seen him in two years maybe?” Zimmer said, per ESPN.

Former Vikings Star Shariff Floyd’s $180 Million Lawsuit Accuses Surgeon of Unpermitted Operation

In 2018, Floyd filed a $180 million lawsuit against Dr. James Andrews for negligence in a knee surgery he did not consent to back in 2016.

After suffering an injury to his right knee in the 2016 season opener, Floyd arrived at Andrews’ practice in Pensacola, Florida, in 2016 and thought he was just getting a second opinion on his knee after several past consultations with Andrews, according to Sports Illustrated.

But upon arrival, Floyd learned he was booked for surgery on his knee and was assured he was just getting a minor knee scope that would take three or four weeks to recover.

Instead of a knee scope, Andrews and his staff performed a surgery that involved puncturing and drilling into the bone.

The surgery was unsuccessful, and after, one of Andrews’ anesthesiologists administered a post-operation nerve block, which was implanted directly into a nerve, and done without his consent, causing him “irreparable injury,” according to Sports Illustrated.

Floyd, who had one final year on his rookie contract, was placed on the non-football injury (NFI) list for the 2017 season. Floyd was due $6.7 million that season but was only paid $2 million while on the NFI list, prompting him to argue that his injury was related to football and he should be paid his full salary.

He later withdrew his grievance that year, according to the Star Tribune.