Vikings Embarrass Packers, Bears With 3 Free Agent Moves

An old adage says football is a game of inches. Another asserts that winning in the NFL happens in the margins. The point is that every move counts, and the Minnesota Vikings have made better moves than their rivals all year long.

Minnesota hired a new general manager in Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and a new head coach in Kevin O’Connell to refresh a stagnating franchise and bring young, thoughtful philosophies to the construction of the roster and how its talent was deployed on the field. The two have not disappointed, leading the Vikings to a 12-3 record, which includes a league record 11 wins by one score.

Detractors may refer to that number of narrow victories as a statistical anomaly or, more colloquially, as luck. But it’s more than that. The volume of winning by such thin margins dictates that it must be, and Nick Olson of Viking Territory pointed to three free agent signings on Tuesday, December 27, that show how Minnesota has created advantages over its division opponents.

The first involves the Green Bay Packers and their former pass rusher Za’Darius Smith, whom the team released in the offseason and is currently paying more than eight figures this year to shred opposing offensive lines for the Vikings.

“Za’Darius Smith, whom the Packers released in March, currently has a higher grade that any defender on the Packers, with more sacks, hits, pressures and tackles for loss than any defender [in Green Bay],” Olson wrote.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) ranks Smith as the 12th most effective edge defender out of 120 qualifying players at the position through 15 games in 2022, with an overall grade of 84.8 and a pass rush grade of 85.6. His counterpart Danielle Hunter grades out even higher overall at 87.9, slotting him as the seventh-best edge defender in the NFL.

Together, they have combined for 20.5 total sacks (Smith 10, Hunter 10.5), becoming the first Vikings pass rushing duo to each put up double-digit sack totals since 2004, per SKOR North.

2 Former Chicago Bears Making the Grade on Vikings’ Roster in 2022

Also on Tuesday, Olson noted the contributions of two defenders the Chicago Bears let go as part of the final cut of the preseason — cornerback Duke Shelley and defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga.

“The Bears waived both Duke Shelley and Khyiris Tonga on August 31 this year,” Olson tweeted. “Both players are now playing at a high level for the Vikings, each posting a top-15 grade at their position. Either would be the highest-grader defender on the Bears’ defense right now.”

Shelley has appeared in nine games for Minnesota this season, earning three starts in place of the often-injured Cameron Dantzler. PFF has graded Shelley out at 75.0 overall, good enough for a ranking of 14th among 121 players who qualify at the cornerback position.

Meanwhile, Tonga has tallied 21 tackles, four passes defensed, two quarterback hits, one tackle for loss and 0.5 sacks in nine appearances for the Vikings this season. He grades out with an overall rating of 77.3, per PFF.

Vikings Offense Made Monumental Trade With Lions for Hockenson

While the Vikings clearly capitalized on what, in retrospect, were obvious mistakes by the Packers and the Bears, Minnesota also looks to be the winner in a trade executed earlier this season with the Detroit Lions.

The Vikings acquired former Pro-Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson, along with a 2023 fourth-round pick and a conditional 2024 draft selection, in exchange for a second-rounder in 2023 and a third-rounder in 2024.

Hockenson has pulled down 52 catches for 444 yards and three touchdowns in just eight games for the Vikings, per Pro Football Reference. For the season, the tight end has tallied 78 catches for 839 yards and six touchdowns, and is making a strong case for his second Pro-Bowl selection in just four years in the NFL.

The Vikings’ offense added an extra dimension by acquiring Hockenson, who they are almost certain to sign to a long-term deal, allowing him to confound defenses in Minnesota for years to come.