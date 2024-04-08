Former Vikings GM Floats Blockbuster Draft Trades for QB: ‘It’s Gonna Cost You’

Former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman forecasts steep costs to trade up into the top portion of the draft.

Spielman, now an analyst for 33rd Team, participated in an exercise demonstrating the potential cost of trading up for a quarterback with colleague Charles Davis. Their first target was the New England Patriots at No. 3 overall.

Davis initially proposed a package that included picks Nos. 11 and 23 in this year’s draft plus an additional fourth-round pick in next year’s draft and former 2023 fifth-round pick Jaren Hall.

Spielman countered Davis’ hypothetical Vikings trade proposal with one of his own.

“Here’s what it’s gonna cost you: you’re gonna give me your two first-round picks (this year), I can agree with … that. It’s gonna cost you a third-rounder this year, and I want a first-rounder in 2025,” Spielman told Davis on April 5. “Technically, when I’m looking at this, a first-rounder in 2025 is worth a second-rounder this year.”

Vikings get:

– 2024 first-round pick (No. 3 overall)

Patriots get:

– 2024 first-round pick (No. 11)

– 2024 first-round pick (No. 23)

– 2025 first-round pick

– 2025 fourth-round pick

Spielman previously espoused his belief that the Vikings would “overpay” for J.J. McCarthy if they made a trade up for him.

This deal would seem to fit the bill and didn’t sit well with Davis.

Ex-Vikings GM’s Trade Proposal Swaps Justin Jefferson for No. 4 Pick

Davis countered the counter, suggesting they move on and that Spielman assume the role of Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort. Ossenfort declared he would listen to offers for the No. 4 overall pick during a press conference on March 21.

Davis noted that the Cardinals have Kyler Murray’s presence taking the need for a quarterback away unlike the Patriots, and their need for a wide receiver.

That left an opening for Spielman to suggest another idea, including involving Justin Jefferson.

“If you are interested, like really interested in moving up to get your quarterback, Minnesota Vikings, I will take two ones for you to get up there, and I have to have a one next year because you don’t have a two this year. So I’m gonna have to get the one next year,” Spielman said. “But I am willing to forfeit that for Justin Jefferson.”

Vikings get:

– 2024 first-round pick (No. 4)

Cardinals get:

– 2024 first-round pick (No. 11)

– 2024 first-round pick (No. 23)

– 2025 first-round pick OR Justin Jefferson

Davis swiftly shot that idea down and they moved on to another team.

Rick Spielman Traded Stefon Diggs

Spielman spent 16 seasons with the organization, first as the vice president of player personnel and the de facto general manager before earning the latter role outright and adding executive vice president to his title.

The Vikings went to the playoffs eight times in that span, including two NFC Championship game appearances.

Ownership fired Spielman following an 8-9 campaign in the 2021 season.

Spielman also traded Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills and replaced him with Jefferson via the draft in 2020. Fellow former Vikings GM and 33rd Team contributor Jeff Diamond also predicted a record-setting contract for Jefferson, who is tracking to play out his fifth-year option.

But Jefferson’s situation is entirely different from Diggs’. The former has maintained a positive working relationship with the organization.

And Head Coach Kevin O’Connell says they have kept him involved in their decisions at QB.

Diggs wore out his welcome in Minnesota and wanted out. The Bills traded him to the Houston Texans this offseason amid similar circumstances. It seems unlikely Jefferson will experience a similar fate at this point.