Vikings Sign Explosive Ex-Titans Safety

The Minnesota Vikings have added another explosive weapon to their roster.

Filling the roster spot of rookie running back Ty Chandler, who broke his thumb and will miss at least the next four games on the injured reserve list, former Tennessee Titans safety Theo Jackson joins the Vikings after the team signed him on Tuesday, October 11.

Jackson, a sixth-round pick by the Titans last spring, has yet to play in a regular-season game but possesses explosive speed that general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is continuing to build the depth of his roster with.

Jackson missed several days of Titans training camp due to injury, which hurt his chances of making the final 53-man roster. He was retained on the practice squad, however, the Vikings poached him by offering him a spot on their active roster.

Jackson joins safeties Harrison Smith, Cam Bynum, and Josh Metellus on the roster, while Mike Brown, signed last week, remains on the practice squad.

Theo Jackson ‘Learning to Be a Pro’

Jackson joining the Vikings is a fortunate position for a rookie safety to be in — learning and working with a potential future Hall of Famer in Harrison Smith every day.

Playing in the “Star” hybrid safety role in college, Jackson was tasked as a do-it-all safety his senior year and excelled in the role. He had a breakout performance in 2021, tallying 78 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 11 passes defended and returned an interception for a touchdown at Tennessee.

You’re really a safety, corner and a linebacker in that scheme,” Jackson said in an interview during the preseason. “You got to be tough. You got to be smart and fast. You got to be a good ball player.”

And while continuing to work despite not making the 53-man roster in Tennessee, the 24-year-old is aware of what’s needed to make the next step in his career.

“Be willing to improve every day, learn and make connections,” he added.

Theo Jackson Has the Vikings’ ‘Moneyball Metric’

At his pro day, Jackson posted a 4.46 40-time and 1.54 10-yard split, an important metric that Adofo-Mensah is building his roster around.

Adofo-Mensah’s first qualifier for his additions on defense has been explosiveness in the 10-yard split, which he garnered “Moneyball” references from several pundits covering the team.

The 10-yard split of the 40-yard dash shows a player’s potential for instincts and explosiveness on the field. Out of nine drafted players with tested 10-yard split times available, three tested in the 99th percentile, three in the 90th percentile and two above 80% at their respective positions.

Here’s a list provided by Inside the Vikings’ Will Ragatz:

Jackson becomes the latest addition of young players the new regime hopes to elevate their athleticism into productivity on the field.