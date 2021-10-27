Vikings Sign Former Washington Football Team Lineman

The Minnesota Vikings signed a tackle on Tuesday to bolster the team’s offensive line depth coming out of the bye week.

The Vikings signed former Washington Football Team offensive tackle Timon Parris to the practice squad on Tuesday amid injury concerns facing Rashod Hill.

Hill has been nursing an ankle injury, thrusting first-round rookie Christian Darrisaw into his first career start at left tackle against the Carolina Panthers. Darrisaw was part of an offensive line performance that kept Kirk Cousins upright in Week 6, allowing zero sacks for the first time since 2019. Darrisaw allowed just one quarterback pressure and a hurry on 53 reps.

If Hill is not ready, Parris could be activated to the 53-man roster for the Vikings’ Halloween Sunday Night Football matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

The latest Vikings news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Vikings newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Vikings!

The #Vikings have signed T Timon Parris to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/LI7TnSjXD7 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 26, 2021

Journeyman Tackle

Undrafted out of Stony Brook in 2018, Parris earned a spot with the Washington Football Team and played in four games, primarily on special teams, in his first two seasons.

In 2020, Parris spent time on the Atlanta Falcons and Cleveland Browns practice squads. He was not retained by either team and moved on to the Miami Dolphins this past offseason before being released in August.

Parris started 41 games at Stony Brook and earned FCS All-American honors in 2017.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein projected Parris as a fifth- or sixth-round pick in his draft class due to his physical attributes.

From Zierlein:

Parris is a good looking physical specimen with thick arms and weight distributed properly throughout his frame. While he has a tendency to lose his knee bend and overall pad level too often, it’s hard to ignore his impressive foot quickness in his pass sets. Even with those pretty feet, his delayed punch and propensity to play too far out over his toes could cause a balance issue that could be tough to correct. Parris is a developmental prospect with medical concerns that could cause him to drop some, but he has the potential to move inside and become a solid backup guard with eventual starter ability if healthy. Die-hard Vikings fan? Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content from Skol Nation!

Vikings Practice Squad

With the addition of Parris, the Vikings practice squad is back at full capacity with 16 players after Ameer Abdullah was released during the bye week.

Here’s the full practice squad roster as it stands on Wednesday.