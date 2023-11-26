Vikings Linked to Tom Brady Before Josh Dobbs Trade: Insider

Searching for an answer at quarterback after losing Kirk Cousins to a season-ending Achilles injury, Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said “you wouldn’t believe some of the things on my cell phone I’ve received.”

The Vikings had two days before the October 31 trade deadline to decide who would lead the offense for the rest of the 2023 season, which proved to be former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Dobbs.

But, according to former New England Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, Tom Brady was among the names floated to O’Connell.

Zolak, co-host of “Zolak & Bertrand Show” said Monday, November 20, that the Vikings “reached out” to Brady. Considering Brady’s ties to O’Connell and roots in Minnesota, making a call makes sense for Minnesota.

However, Zolak reaffirmed earlier in the segment that “Brady is done,” and will not come out of retirement at the age of 46 — ending what remains a pipedream for many Minnesotans.

Tom Brady’s Ties to Minnesota, Vikings

Approaching the 2018 Super Bowl hosted at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Brady revealed his roots to the state, sharing that his mother is from Browerville — a small town located two hours northwest of the Twin Cities metro.

Brady spent summers and some of his “greatest memories” as a child with his grandparents in Browerville and even went to the lengths to call himself “half-Minnesotan.”

“I love coming back here. I’ve got a lot of family here. It’s a great state. It’s pretty unbelievable to actually be playing here,” Brady said, recalling milking cows and catching sunfish off his grandparents’ boat and frying them for dinner, per Yahoo Sports.

The seven-time Super Bowl quarterback also has ties to the Vikings organization.

He crossed paths with O’Connell, who was a backup to Brady in 2008. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores also spent a decade in the same building as Brady, most notably serving as defensive play caller in the Patriots’ 2019 Super Bowl win.

Vikings QB Josh Dobbs Making the Most of His Time in Minnesota

A 2017 fourth-round pick, Dobbs has accepted the journeyman lifestyle would be his story in the NFL. Arriving in Minnesota at the trade deadline, Dobbs’ stint with the Vikings for the remainder of this season is his ninth stop and the seventh team he’s played for in his career.

But under O’Connell, Dobbs is earning himself staying power approaching free agency in March.

Dobbs is 2-1 with the Vikings (including an impressive relief win replacing Jaren Hall in Week 9) and has thrown for 647 yards passing, four touchdowns and one interception and a career-high 94.4 passer rating. He’s added 23 carries for 123 yards rushing and three touchdowns on the ground.

An AFC executive has already considered Dobbs’ value rising in free agency.

“He’s earned high-level No. 2 status,” the executive told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN on Wednesday, November 8. “A guy who can start games for you if you need, and that pays pretty good money.”

After averaging $1.08 million a year in his career, Dobbs has the potential to garner a deal similar to Jacoby Brissett, who he backed up when the two were with the Cleveland Browns together in 2022.

“Consider Jacoby Brissett, who earned a one-year, $10 million contract with $8 million guaranteed from the [Washington] Commanders after performing well as a bridge starter for Cleveland,” Fowler wrote. “That could be Dobbs’ lane.”