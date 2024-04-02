Vikings Coach Suspended After 2023 DWI Arrest

The Minnesota Vikings have suspended offensive coordinator Wes Phillips for three weeks without pay after he pleaded guilty to a careless driving charge that occurred during the 2023 season.

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported Phillips’ suspension on April 2, which will conclude on April 22.

“He’ll miss a key portion of draft preparation as the Vikings pursue their next quarterback, as well as the first week of the team’s offseason strength and conditioning program, which begins April 14,” Seifert wrote.

Phillips was an original carryover from the Los Angeles Rams when Kevin O’Connell was hired in 2022. He was promoted from tight ends coach with the Rams to offensive coordinator in Minnesota as O’Connell’s right-hand man in planning the offense.

Vikings Coach Wes Phillips Answers for Original DWI Charge

On December 8, Phillips was pulled over on the interstate by authorities at approximately 9:45 p.m. CT. Minnesota State Patrol Lieutenant Jill Frankfurth said in a statement that Phillips “showed signs of impairment” and registered a blood alcohol level of 0.10, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. The legal limit in Minnesota is 0.08.

Phillips was arrested and booked in Hennepin County jail on a misdemeanor DWI charge. He was released the next morning after posting $300 bond and accompanied the Vikings that week for a road game against the Las Vegas Raiders. He continued working through the end of the 2023 season.

In February, Phillips entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of misdemeanor careless driving, according to ESPN. He paid a $300 fine and a $78 surcharge and was assigned to perform eight hours of community work at a local nonprofit.

Phillips addressed the charge at his first media availability the following week of the incident.

“Aside from the standards I have for myself,” Phillips said, per ESPN. “I do understand that as a coach in this league there are certain standards from the NFL and from the Minnesota Vikings, and I didn’t live up to those standards. The last thing I would ever want to do is detract from the attention being on the great things these guys do on the field. So that was unfortunate.

“I do believe in being accountable, and learning from your mistakes, accepting whatever discipline that may come down the road, growing from it and going forward with a positive attitude.”

Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell Stands By Phillips

After the Vikings eeked out a 3-0 win over the Raiders in December, O’Connell addressed Phillips’ mistake but offered his support to his coordinator.

“Wes is one of the closest coaches I’ve ever been around. I care about him deeply, and we’re as an organization going to support him and know ultimately, that we know that Wes knows he made a mistake and we’re going to handle that accordingly as we get more information and ultimately work through it,” O’Connell said in a postgame news conference. “But I think it’s a lesson for all of us. No matter whatever you think, this amount or that amount, you have to have a plan and make sure, because it was something we were all very disappointed in.”

O’Connell also took ownership of the decision to allow Phillips to travel with the team after talking with Vikings leadership.