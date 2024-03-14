Braves Have Advantage Few Other MLB Teams Possess

Managers seemingly never use the same lineup two days in a row anymore.

Plenty of reasons factor into that, including players’ health, analytics – and baseball’s latest catchphrase – load management.

However, the Atlanta Braves aren’t like most teams. Many of the Braves’ regulars don’t like days off and lobby manager Brian Snitker to play.

Snitker always knows he will have those same players for many years. General manager Alex Anthopoulos has signed many of the regulars to long-term deals.

It has led to unusual stability in an unstable industry for the Braves. Continuity is a key ingredient in the franchise winning six consecutive National League East titles.

“I realize how blessed I am as a manager to have these guys,” Snitker told Heavy.com recently during spring training. “Not everyone has that luxury.”

Atlanta Braves Have Three Ironmen

Last season, first baseman Matt Olson played in all 162 games on his way to leading the NL with 54 home runs and 139 RBIs while hitting .283/.389/.604. Third baseman Austin Riley and right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., appeared in 159 games.

Acuna won the NL MVP award while becoming the first player in major-league history to hit 40 home runs and steal 70 bases in the same season. He finished the year with a .337/.416/.596 slash line, 41 homers and 73 steals.

Riley also didn’t seem to be affected by the heavy workload. He batted .281/.345/.516 with 37 homers.

“I talk to guys and try to give them days off and they want to play,” Snitker said. “I think that’s why they do well. I don’t buy the tired thing. I don’t buy the load management. They train for that.

“They’re going to stub their toe enough to where they need two or three days off, and in the end, you’ve got about 158 games or so, which to me is what a normal major-league workload should be.”

Yet it isn’t a normal major-league workload anymore. Olson was one of four major-leaguers to play in every game last season. The others were the Texas Rangers’ Marcus Semien, the San Diego Padres’ Juan Soto and the Seattle Mariners’ Eugenio Suarez.

Acuna and Riley were just two of 14 players with at least 159 games played.

Atlanta Braves Set for Long Haul

What also sets Olson, Acuna and Riley apart is that, barring an unexpected change of heart by the Braves and subsequent trade, they will be an integral part of Atlanta’s lineup for the long haul.

Olson is under contract through 2029 with a club option for 2030 as part of an eight-year, $168-million deal. Acuna’s eight-year, $100-million contract is guaranteed through 2026 and the Braves have options for 2027 and 2028. Riley is under contractual control until 2032 and the Braves hold an option for 2033 as part of a 10-year, $212-million deal.

Furthermore, center fielder Michael Harris II is signed through 2030 with the Braves holding options for 2031 and 2032. Catcher Sean Murphy is locked up through 2028 on a deal with a 2029 team option. Second baseman Ozzie Albies’ contract expires after next season, but the Braves have options for 2026 and 2027.

So, barring some good luck health-wise, Snitker could be writing those six names on his lineup card for at least three more seasons beyond this one. It admittedly makes for a run-of-the-mill spring training in North Port, Fla.

“You get to spring training and there’s still some question marks but it’s a good feeling to know that you’re going to have that group of guys that you’re familiar with and are in tune with everything you’re doing,” Snitker said. “I think it’s great. Alex has done a great job of getting us to this point. It’s a luxury that not many teams have.”

If any.

Snitker thinks back to 2016. A part of the organization since 1982, Snitker was the Braves’ Triple-A Gwinnett farm club’s manager when he was promoted to the major leagues to replace fired manager Fredi Gonzalez.

The Braves had a 9-28 record and were a shell of the organization that had won an MLB-record 14 straight division titles between 1991 and 2005.

“I always joke that when I first got this job, we put a sign on the interstate that said we’ll work for food because we’re looking for players,” Snitker said with a smile. “Now we’ve locked a lot of great players up for a long time. That’s a good thing.”