Braves Make Final Decision on SP Spencer Strider

It’s official. Starting pitcher Spencer Strider will miss the rest of the 2024 season.

The Atlanta Braves announced on their official X (formerly Twitter) account that Strider underwent surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on April 12. Also referred to as Tommy John surgery, the procedure typically rules out a pitcher for 12 months.

“RHP Spencer Strider yesterday underwent surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow with internal brace, performed by Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, TX,” the Braves wrote on X. “He will miss the remainder of the 2024 season.”

Strider left his second start of this season, Atlanta’s home opener, complaining of right elbow discomfort. On April 6, Strider underwent an MRI, and then he landed on the injured list on April 7.

Losing Strider for the remainder of the season shouldn’t come as a shock. But it’s still a significant blow for the Braves, who have World Series aspirations in 2024.

Strider made his first All-Star team with a 20-5 record, 3.86 ERA and 281 strikeouts last season. He finished first in the MLB in wins and strikeouts. Strider led Atlanta with 186.2 innings pitched as well.

Strider has become a colorful personality around baseball, particularly in Atlanta, the past few seasons. His signature mustache is a big reason why, but he’s also posted a 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings rate in his career.

He’s racked up 495 strikeouts in 67 MLB appearances. Behind those punch outs, Strider grew into the best starter on a back-to-back 100-win team.

But unfortunately, Strider will now have to recover from his second Tommy John surgery. He underwent the surgery to repair his ulnar collateral ligament in 2019. The Braves drafted him in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB draft.

In the best case scenario, Strider will return to form before the 2025 All-Star break, which ironically, will be in Atlanta.

Strider allowed 5 runs on 7 hits in 4 innings during the team’s home opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks. But the Braves came back to win, 6-5.

How Do the Braves Replace Strider?

It’s not easy to replace an ace pitcher. The Braves will not be an exception, but they do have some internal options.

Atlanta recalled pitcher Allan Winans, who received the first opportunity to start in Strider’s place on April 11. But Winans yielded 7 runs on 8 hits in 5 innings during his first 2024 start against the New York Mets.

On April 12, the Braves sent Winans back to Triple-A and recalled Darius Vines. Last season, Vines started two games and made three relief appearances for Atlanta. In 2024, he’s allowed 5 runs on 7 hits with 11 strikeouts in 12 innings over two Triple-A starts.

More than likely, Bryce Elder will receive an opportunity in Atlanta’s rotation as well. Elder made the 2023 MLB All-Star team with a 12-4 record, 3.81 ERA and 1.277 WHIP in 174.2 innings.

However, he pitched poorly in the second half of the 2023 season, posting a 5.11 ERA after the All-Star break.

The possibility of the Braves adding a starting pitcher through a trade exists as well. Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer named José Quintana a potential trade target.

Furthermore, pundits have connected the Braves to former NL Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer. However, The Athletic’s David O’Brien said on April 8 that there’s “zero chance” that the Braves sign Bauer.