Orioles Make Major Infield Addition 10 Games Into Season: Report

Jackson Holliday

Getty Jackson Holliday during a the first inning of a 2024 Spring Training game.

There’s the alert Baltimore Orioles fans everywhere have been waiting for. Baseball’s number one prospect, Jackson Holliday is getting called up to the majors.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan was first with the breaking news.

Holliday, after missing the Opening Day Roster by the peach fuzz on his 20-year old chin, slashed a .340/.409/.605 line through his first nine games of the Triple-A season.

He snatched the decision from the hands of Orioles management and made it for them, playing so well that they ran out of excuses to leave him in Triple-A with the Norfolk Tides.

The best player in the minor leagues is headed to the majors.

This story is developing.

