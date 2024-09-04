Orioles Starter Responds After Shutout, 10K Performance

Nothing’s been easy for Cade Povich during his rookie year with the Baltimore Orioles. But you wouldn’t know that watching him pitch against the Chicago White Sox on September 3.

Povich pitched 7.1 innings of shutout baseball, adding a career-high 10 strikeouts in his longest MLB outing. He told reporters postgame that it was all working for him on the mound in his 12th MLB start.

“Honestly, I think a little bit of everything,” he said postgame on September 3. “Just getting ahead from the start, trying to execute pitches, let the defense work, and the offense score runs.”

The 24-year-old credited the Orioles’ offense postgame for allowing him some breathing room on the mound.

“Offense gets out to a huge lead and it just lets me kind of relax, go back to the game plan, really focus on what I need to do,” Povich said on September 3. “And just continue to have their back like they had mine.”

Baltimore scored 7 of their 9 runs in the first two innings against Chicago. Povich had all the insurance he needed to get on the mound and display some improvements garnered in Triple-A this year.

But according to the lefty his and the Orioles’ game plan remains the same, no matter the scoreboard.

“It’s always stick to the same approach we’ve got going into the game: execute the game plan, no matter if it’s a 0-0 ballgame, or a 10-nothing ballgame,” Povich said.

His latest outing improves his 2024 record to 2-7, and lowers his ERA from 6.58 to 5.76. Povich getting comfortable against teams like the White Sox could pay dividends for a Baltimore team down three starters with season-ending surgery.

