Orioles’ Cole Irvin Issues 7-Word Statement After Shutting Out Former Team

Pitching has been a roller coaster for the Baltimore Orioles in 2024, with a variety of highs and lows. But amidst the chaos, starter Cole Irvin has found his own consistency on the mound.

Revenge games are some of the best TV in sports. Players typically get up for the opportunity to beat the team that let them leave in free agency, traded them, etc.

But after shutting out the Oakland Athletics, Irvin refused to play into the narrative of a revenge game. He’s focused on winning games for the Orioles, and that’s it.

“It doesn’t matter who’s in the box,” Irvin told MASN Sports. “My process is to go out and execute as many pitches in a row as possible, and that focus is solely on me, right? So, I can control that.”

Irvin pitched a second-consecutive shut out game in the April 27 win. In 7 innings pitched, a season-high, he allowed just 4 hits and threw 5 strikeouts.

Baltimore’s pitchers are rolling, and so are they, off to a 17-9 start to 2024. But they’ll need more shutout performances from Irvin with multiple members of the starting rotation on the mend with injury.

Henderson, Hyde Applaud Irvin

Irvin has earned the respect of the clubhouse, as was apparent in Gunnar Henderson and skipper Brandon Hyde’s comments postgame.

“That was unreal. How about that?” Henderson told MASN on April 27. “That was what you go out there and you look forward to. That was really awesome.”

Henderson is on a tear of his own. His 2-run homer in the seventh inning against the Athletics is his ninth on the season.

“Honestly, just letting my instincts take over,” Henderson said. “I feel like I’m not trying to do too much. Just trying to get out there and put a good swing on the ball and swing at pitches I know I can do damage with.”

Roch Kubatko included in his story for MASN Sports that Henderson is only the 14th player in Orioles history with 9 or more home runs in the team’s first 26 games.

Both he and the MVP campaign are in full-swing.

Hyde echoed Henderson’s sentiments when asked about Irvin’s performance.

“Pitching to both sides of the plate, a little bit better pitch mix,” Hyde told MASN Sports. “I think a little bit more unpredictable with what’s coming. The cutter in has been more effective. A better changeup his last two starts, also. But working ahead of hitters and attacking the strike zone.”

Bradish, Means’ Returns Looming

Kyle Bradish is set to return to the Orioles rotation at some point within the week. John Means is making one last rehab start with the Triple-A Norfolk Tides before presumably doing the same.

When asked about his place in the rotation with the pending returns of two starters, Irvin maintained his team-oriented focus.

“My job has been to just go out, take the ball and get outs. Execute pitches and get outs,” he told reporters. “Excited to have them back whenever that is. This is all about trying to execute pitches and keep our team in the game and do the right things by your teammates. Obviously, it’s going to be a huge lift for us when they come back.”

Bradish and Means will provide a big boost to Baltimore’s rotation. Until then, the current personnel have proved their more than capable of getting the job done.

The roller coaster of Baltimore Orioles pitching is peaking.