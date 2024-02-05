MLB Insider Reveals Details on Orioles Trade Offer for Dylan Cease

The Baltimore Orioles have pulled off one of the winter’s biggest blockbusters by acquiring ace Corbin Burnes from the Milwaukee Brewers. And that deal might have also impacted the market for another premier pitcher on the trading block.

As Bob Nightengale reported for USA Today, the package sent in return for Burnes was initially dangled in front of the Chicago White Sox as the Orioles pursued their starter Dylan Cease.

“The Orioles offered basically the same package for Cease, along with another player,” according to Nightengale. “Cease, who is earning $8 million this season, however has two years of control compared to Burnes’ one season.”

Nightengale added that the Orioles and Brewers have now established a basic asking price for Cease, who continues to be floated as a trade option for virtually every team seeking a top-of-the-rotation starter.

“The Chicago White Sox believe that the Milwaukee Brewers’ return of young lefty D.L. Hall and shortstop Joey Ortiz for Corbin Burnes should be the floor in what they should receive in return for ace Dylan Cease,” he added.

How Dylan Cease Would Impact the Baltimore Orioles Rotation

After landing Burnes, it might seem like the Orioles have adequately addressed their pitching staff for 2024. He will be joining Kyle Bradish (2.83 ERA, 12 wins and 168 strikeouts in 2023) and Grayson Rodriguez (4.35 ERA, seven wins and 129 strikeouts in 2023) in a rotation that should no longer be the weakness it was last season.

But the Orioles sacrificed very little of its MLB-leading prospect depth to land Burnes, who is set to hit free agency next season. So another significant addition can’t be totally ruled out.

If the Orioles and White Sox continue discussions over Cease, he makes another compelling option to bolster the reigning AL East champions even further.

“This trade, with what Baltimore gave up, in no way closes off the possibility of them getting Dylan Cease,” MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported.

Cease experienced a bit of a decline in 2023, posting a 4.58 ERA in a career-high 33 starts. But his whiff-inducing arsenal suggests he’s closer to the 2.20 ERA, 14-win production he saw in 2022. If that’s the case, he would join Burnes and Bradish to create perhaps the best three-headed monster in MLB.

Impact of Orioles, Corbin Burnes on the Dylan Cease Trade Market

Whether it comes from the Orioles or another team, a package of young talent seems to be the key to prying Cease from the White Sox.

Writing for FanSided, Christopher Kline suggested that the Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves could come up with such a package, but that the Orioles remain the favorite.

“Burnes elevates Baltimore’s competitive standing in the AL East, but there’s still a stark lack of experience in the Orioles’ rotation,” he noted. “The Orioles can situate Cease comfortably as the No. 2 starter, removing the pressure currently on his shoulders in Chicago… Why not make one more splash to really make the Yankees (and the rest of the MLB) sweat?”

Even outside of Jackson Holliday, the top-ranked youngster who is expected to make his debut on Opening Day, the Orioles can come up with a package that matches or exceeds their cost for Burnes. They have four prospects who were ranked in the overall top-40 in 2023, including Rodriguez and outfielder Colton Cowser, who has been floated in potential trade packages before.