Jackson Holliday Gives 3-Word Response for Hitless Start With Orioles

Through three games with the Baltimore Orioles, Jackson Holliday is 0-for-11 at the plate with seven strikeouts and one RBI. His .000 OPS qualifies him as one of the worst hitters in baseball.

But he’s not concerned.

“It’s three games,” Holliday told Luke Jones of BaltimorePositive.com after Baltimore’s blowout loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, his home debut at Camden Yards.

“It feels like longer, but it’s just three games,” Holliday continued. “To be able to adjust is the most important part about this game because you fail a lot. I was able to do that in spring training.”

Holliday was called up on April 10, joining the Orioles as baseball’s number-one prospect.

His arrival is the latest in a slew of Baltimore homegrown talents making it to the majors. But until he finds his footing on the diamond, it won’t truly feel real for fans.

And the team itself won’t know its ceiling.

Fortunately, his first major league loss had very little to do with his three strikeouts.

Wells: ‘I Didn’t Give the Team a Chance’

Starting pitcher Tyler Wells took the mound against the Brewers, and was promptly removed just four innings into the game.

In his third start of the season, Wells gave up six hits and four runs, good for a 5.87 ERA.

As he told reporters postgame, he put the Orioles in a hole that proved too much to climb out of against Milwaukee.

“I didn’t give the team a chance to win the game today,” Wells said. “And that really pisses me off. I’m going to go out there throughout this next time into my bullpen [session] and get ready for the next one and take care of business.”

The first home run he gave up was to Gary Sanchez, who was previously 0-for-12 on the year with the Brewers.

Wells called his start to the year “mediocre” when talking with Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports postgame.

“I think it’s kind of the same thing that’s been going on, a very mediocre start to the season,” Wells said. “It was just poor locations. Really, that’s all I can say about it. I’d like to say the Sánchez pitch was a mistake, but we put it right where we wanted to and he just happened to be on it. Other than that, I think everything else was just mistake pitches down the middle. Can’t happen.”

Wells is the first Orioles starter to not make it through the fifth inning this season.

His 5.87 ERA is second only to Cole Irvin among starters. He’s struck out just 13 of 67 batters faced.

Wells gave up 25 home runs in 118.2 innings pitched in 2023. He’s given up three in 15.1 innings in 2024.

Holliday Gets Standing Ovation at Camden Yards

The festivities off the field will provide fans, and likely Holliday himself, enough buzz to overshadow his swinging struggles, for now.

He received a warm welcome and standing ovation for his first game at Camden Yards.

Holliday shared what it meant to him postgame.

“That was awesome,” Holliday said. “Obviously, their support is awesome. It always has been through all the [minor-league] affiliates, but to finally be here, it was a really special moment.”

Between the fans’ festivities, the number seven jersey he was gifted by the Ripken family, and the open support of his teammates, one could almost look past his 0-for-11 start.

But the Baltimore Orioles won’t.

And neither will Jackson Holliday.

Because the best is yet to come for both, as long, and as soon as he starts swinging his bat like he’s shown he’s capable.