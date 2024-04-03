Orioles Reporter Reveals Most Likely Jackson Holliday Call-Up Timelines

There’s no bigger storyline for the Baltimore Orioles this season than the future of MLB’s number one prospect, Jackson Holliday.

The first overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft started the 2024 season with the team’s Triple-A affiliate, the Norfolk Tides, after being considered for an Opening Day roster spot.

He’s off and running though, batting .316 through the first four games. Holliday has hit two lead-off home runs to start the year.

His hot start has added fuel to the already raging fire that is Orioles fan’s anticipation.

There’s no greater discourse in Baltimore sports than when/if Holliday will make it to the majors this season.

It doesn’t help that the Orioles’ options to deploy the young star are vast, ranging from as soon as April to as late as August.

Luckily, Jacob Calvin Meyer of the Baltimore Sun broke it all down for fans in his April 2 column. Five options that stand out to the reporter as most likely.

Holliday Could Join O’s by April 13

Meyer cited April 13 as the first, likely date for Holliday’s MLB call-up. Baltimore could hang onto the 20-year-old for an extra season if they keep him in the minors for two weeks or more, thanks to the MLB’s service time policy.

“That date this season is April 13, meaning if the Orioles bring up Holliday on or after that date, they would likely get him for a seventh season — the 2030 campaign — before he hits free agency,” Meyer added. “The only way Holliday can combat this is by finishing in the top two of American League Rookie of the Year voting, gaining a full year of service for 2024, as Rutschman did in 2022.”

Baltimore has been very calculated in managing their young talent. So this clause being a consideration shouldn’t surprise fans.

But after missing the Opening Day roster, Holliday joining the team just weeks into the season could certainly wash the water under the bridge with Orioles fans.

It’s the best-case scenario, by far.

On the other hand, the worst-case scenario is less luxurious for an anxious fan base.

It’s exactly what the team went through with Gunnar Henderson, who’s starting at third baseman this year.

Orioles Could Keep Holliday in the Minors Until August

It’s doubtful, Meyer admits, but the Orioles could hold off until August to call up Holliday. He cited their same execution with Henderson’s call-up as reason for a caution.

“This is very unlikely, but if the Orioles want to ensure Holliday is rookie-eligible in 2025, they could wait until late August,” Meyer wrote. “That worked out for him and the Orioles. Henderson was named AL Rookie of the Year, and because he accrued a full year of service in 2024, the Orioles were awarded an additional first-round draft pick as part of MLB’s new prospect promotion incentive program.”

It’s equally unlikely that team management has a firm plan in place for Jackson Holliday.

But, the inevitability of his arrival makes this a pressing storyline for the rest of the season. Even for a Baltimore Orioles team that won the AL East and 101 games in 2023.