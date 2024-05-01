Juan Soto Throws Shade at Orioles ‘Big Game’ Ace After Yankees’ Loss

Pitching hasn’t been the Baltimore Orioles‘ strong suit in 2024, but you wouldn’t know it after watching Dean Kremer pitch seven innings in a win over the New York Yankees.

The fifth-year arm completed a quality start, pitching seven innings.

Kremer allowed 4 hits and 2 runs, with Juan Soto responsible for the latter after hitting a 447-foot home run in the sixth.

New York’s slugger stared down Baltimore’s ace afterwards, attempting to send a message after putting the Yankees on the board.

This Juan Soto stare down was COLD 🥶 🎥: @YESNetwork pic.twitter.com/SVBqIkr4cn — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 1, 2024

Soto made a stab at Kremer again after the game, explaining his stare down of the Orioles’ pitcher to reporters.

“It’s part of the game, we were going back and forth,” Soto told YES Network. “He didn’t like the shuffle, I bet he didn’t like the homer too.”

As much as Kremer did or didn’t like Soto’s antics at the plate, you couldn’t tell. He pitched 1.2 more innings before Keegan Akin took over at the start of the eighth inning.

That’s two wins over the Yankees in two games for the Baltimore Orioles.

Kremer’s outing added an exclamation point to their conquering of the pinstripe giants.

Hyde on Kremer: ‘Unbelievable’

His last two outings represent a return to form for Dean Kremer. He held an 0-2 record beforehand, and 5 home runs on his ledger.

It’s a much needed development for the Baltimore pitching staff.

Kremer became one of the Orioles’ most reliable arms by the end of last season. They’ll need him if they’re to build off of their early retirement in the 2023 postseason.

Team manager Brandon Hyde applauded the ace’s efforts after the 4-2 win.

“That was unbelievable,” Hyde told MASN. “Because we had very few guys that I was going to pitch tonight. For him to battle, compete, mix, he’s just really turning into a really good starting pitcher since the second half of last year. He knows how to pitch now, four pitches for strikes. Has confidence in his sinker, gets the cutter in the right places, can dunk curveballs in. And the split-finger is getting better and better. Really impressed with how Dean is throwing the ball.”

Grayson Rodriguez put Baltimore on the good foot in the first game of the series, helping to shut out New York.

Kremer’s ERA is down to 4.19 after winning the second game of the series. Corbin Burnes is on deck to complete the series sweep on May 1.

Rodriguez Shuts Out Yankees to Start Series

Rodriguez pitched 5.2 innings in the series opening win, allowing 5 hits and no runs with three strikeouts.

“Obviously, any time you keep them off the board it’s a good night,” Rodriguez told MASN Sports postgame. “A little wild trying to find the strike zone. Obviously had some traffic there, a lot. Just trying to limit that next time.”

Hyde praised the Orioles’ youngest starter after the win over New York.

“Grayson was absolutely outstanding,” Hyde told reporters postgame. “Really good fastball and changeup tonight. Kept them off balance extremely well. Pitched out of a couple jams, too, against the middle of the order, so outstanding job of pitching.”

Danny Coloumbe earned the save after inheriting a runner in the top of the ninth inning from Cano. Baltimore’s pitching staff has had an up-and-down start to 2024, but it seems everyone is catching stride when it matters most.

Dean Kremer continued the trend, and Corbin Burnes has a chance to put a bow on the best series for Orioles’ starters this season.