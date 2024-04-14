Orioles Starting Pitcher on ‘Mediocre’ Start to 2024: ‘Can’t Happen’

What began as a hot start for the Baltimore Orioles has quickly turned into their bullpen helping opposing batters to get hot.

Baltimore has dropped back to back games to the Milwaukee Brewers after sweeping their three-game series against the Boston Red Sox.

Tyler Wells was on the mound for game one, paving the way for Milwaukee to score 11 runs on the night after he was pulled in the fourth.

In his third start of the season, he gave up six hits and four runs, good for a 5.87 ERA.

Upset with himself after the game, he talked with Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports about his start to the 2024 season.

“I think it’s kind of the same thing that’s been going on, a very mediocre start to the season,” Wells said. “It was just poor locations. Really, that’s all I can say about it. I’d like to say the Sánchez pitch was a mistake, but we put it right where we wanted to and he just happened to be on it. Other than that, I think everything else was just mistake pitches down the middle. Can’t happen.”

Wells has lost all three of his starts in 2024. But he’s not the only pitcher struggling inside the Baltimore Orioles’ bullpen.

Dean Kremer Struggles vs. Brewers

Baltimore’s second game against the Brewers didn’t go over any better with Dean Kremer on the mound starting.

He threw for four innings, his shortest outing since September 2023. Kremer allowed eight runs on 10 hits, good for a 4.96 ERA.

So, all in all, Wells isn’t the only Orioles arm out of character.

Kremer talked about what went wrong against Milwaukee with Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports.

“I didn’t command the left side as well as I have been the last two outings,” Kremer told Kubatko. “Everything was kind of leaking arm side. They put some good swings on it.”

Kremer’s efforts to dig himself out of the hole he dug himself into were of no avail.

“How I started was basically how I finished and tried to grind through it best I could,” Kremer continued. “Tried to change it up through the third and the fourth, and same result.”

Baltimore’s bullpen is under fire after the team allowed 11 runs in back-to-back games.

It’s the first time that’s happened since September of 2021, when the Orioles allowed 44 runs by the Toronto Blue Jays in three games.

Ironically enough, it was Tyler Wells who started the opening game of that series.

Burnes Ready to Face Old Team

Baltimore hasn’t been swept in 95 consecutive regular-season series, the longest streak for any American League team.

It will be up to none other than Corbin Burnes, former Brewers pitcher, to keep the streak alive in the final game of the series.

When asked about facing his told team for the first time, Burnes downplayed the matchup, when speaking with Roch Kubatko.

“I had a good five days leading up,” Burnes told Kubatko. “So, excited to get out there and execute my game plan and execute pitches and hopefully get a win.”

Prior to losing game two of the series on April 13, the Orioles ace maintained his focus was on winning the series, and a World Series too.

“I’m here to win baseball games for the Baltimore Orioles,” Burnes said. “And win a World Series for the Baltimore Orioles.“

Baltimore needs a dominant display from their ace to right the ship. He’s shown he’s capable. But so has the rest of their bullpen.

Corbin Burnes has stood out along Orioles pitchers since his arrival via the trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. Hopefully he continues to stand out in his next start, and gets a win.