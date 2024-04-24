Orioles No. 4 Prospect Reacts to Second MLB Call-Up: ‘Part of the Game’

After losing Austin Hays to the injured list with a left calf strain, the Baltimore Orioles are recalling Heston Kjerstad, the team’s number four prospect, and the number 29 in MLB.

The 25-year-old outfielder shared his mentality ahead of his 2024 debut on April 23.

“For me I’m always motivated to show up to the park and perform to the best of my abilities,” Kjerstad told MASN. “To get out there and have the start I did, that’s everything you could hope for, you train for going into the offseason. Definitely a lot of things that I’ve been working for and working on. There’s still some things I’m trying to iron out and still improve on.”

Kjerstad appeared in 13 games with the Orioles in 2023, hitting .233/.281/.467 with 2 home runs and 3 RBIs in 30 at-bats.

He departs Baltimore’s Triple-A affiliate, the Norfolk Tides, as the minor-league home run leader. With that, he’s very familiar with the young guys in the Baltimore clubhouse.

“We got a lot of guys in here I played with, Westburg, Cowser, Jackson,” Kjerstad said. “Even being up here last year, through two big league camps. You know a lot of guys. You’re coming in and everybody’s familiar. Everybody know you and you know them.”

Kjerstad slashed .349/.431.744 with 10 home runs and 30 RBIs in 86 at-bats over 21 games with the Tides. He’ll focus on being a similarly consistent player now back in the pros.

Kjerstad Waited His Turn for 2nd MLB Shot

All of Colton Cowser, Heston Kjerstad, and Jordan Westburg made their MLB debuts in 2023.

But of the three, Kjerstad is the only one who didn’t make the Opening Day roster for 2024.

His patience is being rewarded with this April call-up, and the 25-year-old took a mature approach to the process.

“They’re great talents and they’re just scratching the surface of what’s to come for them and it’s great to see that,” Kjerstad told the Baltimore Sun on April 23. “Coming up behind them and things like that, it’s like, ‘OK, they can do it. I’ve played with them before and now it’s my turn to join them and help out.'”

At the end of the day, Kjerstad recognizes it as a part of the MLB lifestyle.

“That’s part of the game,” Kjerstad continued. “You have to wait your turn. Also it’s part of your journey. You want everything ASAP. But that’s not life. You have to be patient and when your time comes, be ready for it.”

Kjerstad Tabbed as Orioles Trade Candidate

Heston Kjerstad and Coby Mayo headline the latest, from ESPN’s David Schoenfield.

In an April 16 column centered on the 2024 season’s trade deadline, Schoenfield listed both prospects as trade candidates.

He cited them both playing out of position in the minors as a primary reason to think they could get shipped out.

“Here’s what I see,” Schoenfield wrote. “Kjerstad is an outfielder also playing some first base. Mayo is a third baseman also playing some first base. There’s a reason for that: Neither is that good at those positions (otherwise they wouldn’t be playing first base).”

Whether it’s in Camden Yards, or with another team down the line via trade, Heston Kjerstad’s journey in MLB has resumed.

And one of the most exciting eras of Baltimore Orioles baseball takes on another beginning.