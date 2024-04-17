Orioles Get ‘Amazing’ Boost from 34-Year Old Starter Last Seen in 2017

Feel-good stories have become a common occurrence for the Baltimore Orioles. Albert Suarez‘s surprise start on April 17, his first major league appearance since September of 2017, was no different.

After placing Tyler Wells on the IL with elbow inflammation, Baltimore had less than 24 hours to decide on a starting pitcher for their April 17 matchup against the Minnesota Twins.

They went with Suarez, selecting his contract from Norflk, after designating catcher David Bañuelos. The 34-year old righty last took the mound for the San Francisco Giants on September 26, 2017.

But you wouldn’t have guessed it, based on his performance against Minnesota.

Suarez threw for 5.2 scoreless innings, struck out four batters, and had 14 whiffs. That’s the most scoreless innings for an Orioles pitcher making their debut since 2017.

After the 4-2 win over the Twins, team manager Brandon Hyde couldn’t say enough about Suarez’s effort to get back to the majors.

“It’s amazing,” Hyde told reporters in his postgame presser. “I know he’s very thankful, to be back in the big leagues…We saw in Spring Training just how mature he is, you know, he’s a grown man. He was appreciative in Spring Training, he was appreciative of the opportunity. And then to go out and get a call late last night that you’re starting with a big league team tomorrow…it’s just a really cool story.”

First baseman Ryan Mountcastle, and outfielder Cedric Mullins both used the same word to describe Suarez’s start: amazing.

“He was nothing short of amazing,” Mullins told MASN Sports. “He came out there and handled his business very professional. I love what I saw. It takes a lot of perseverance, it takes a lot of commitment, dedication to do what he did today.”

“He did awesome,” Mountcastle, too, told MASN. “Looked great in spring, too, and super happy for him to come up here and do what he did today. You couldn’t tell if he had any (nerves). He was throwing strikes and getting people out. Was a lot of fun to watch.”

Suarez left the game to a standing ovation. And rightfully so.

Albert Suarez leaves the game to a well deserved standing ovation from the crowd here at Camden Yards. First time pitching in the bigs since 2017, and on short notice, the 34-year-old righty stepped up for the O’s in a huge way #Birdland pic.twitter.com/CzfZq9ck7K — Rocco DiSangro (@RoccoDiSangro) April 17, 2024

Albert Suarez is the latest positive development for a Baltimore Orioles team that’s dealt with injuries in the bullpen.

Fortunately, reinforcements are on the way.

An Update on Kyle Bradish

Baltimore started the season down two major players in their bullpen; closer Felix Bautista and starter Kyle Bradish.

One of them is closer than the other in making a return.

Bradish, recovering from a right UCL strain, made a rehab start for the AA affiliate Bowie Baysox on April 16.

He pitched three innings, giving up just one hit and no runs, and striking out four batters.

Third inning ended like the first two. Bradish looked real strong tonight at Bowie. pic.twitter.com/5lYT6X0aBz — Steve Melewski (@masnSteve) April 16, 2024

Baysox manager Robert Mercado told Steve Melewski of MASN Sports that Bradish looked the part of a big-league ace.

“He pitched extremely well. Got his pitch count and got to it. Commanded the zone really well,” Mercado said. “Just the command and guys seeing the shapes (of his pitches). Some other pitchers were looking out from the dugout going, ‘Oh wow, that’s pretty impressive.’ Just his composure, how he carries himself and prepares. It’s different when a big leaguer shows up here. How he goes about his business. Always special when those guys come down.”

Bradish lead all Orioles starters with a 2.83 ERA in 30 starts last season. He’ll be a welcome addition to the Baltimore bullpen once he works through a few more rehab starts.

Corbin Burnes and Grayson Rodriguez are undefeated in a combined eight starts. All other starting pitchers (aside from Suarez) are winless in nine games this season.

Cedric Mullins Hits Orioles 2nd Walk-Off of the Season

Albert Suarez put the Orioles in good position when he left the mound in the sixth inning.

But it took a walk-off homer from Cedric Mullins in the bottom of the ninth to seal the win.

Facing a 1-2 count with one on and one out, Baltimore’s Gold Glove centerfielder smashed Griffin Jax‘s 92-mph changeup 379 feet.

It’s the second walk-off of the season for the Orioles, and their fifth-straight game with three or more home runs. It’s the first time Baltimore has strung together three home runs in five-straight since August of 1996.

Hyde told reporters after their April 16 win over the Twins that this Baltimore Orioles team is “pretty dangerous, offensively.”

So far, he’s not wrong.