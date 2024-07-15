Orioles Draft 21-Year-Old Centerfielder With ‘Big Time Power’

With the 22nd overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, the Baltimore Orioles have selected Vance Honeycutt. He’s a third-year centerfielder out of the University of North Carolina.

Baltimore announced the pick on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Honeycutt is coming off of a 48-16 season with the Diamond Heels in 2024. He slugged .318/.410/.714 with 28 home runs and 70 RBIs in the 62 appearances.

RotoBaller’s Eric Cross described the 21-year-old slugger as a prospect with “big time power” and “speed upside.”

“LOVE this pick,” Cross tweeted on July 14. “There are some hit tool concerns here but big time power/speed upside and lands in Baltimore organization. #Birdland”

In a column titled “Six Polarizing Prospects in the 2024 MLB Draft Class” for Baseball America, Carlos Collazo wrote that Honeycutt is a high upside, big risk pick.

“…Honeycutt has arguably the highest upside along with the biggest risk of any player in contention to go in the first round,” Collazo wrote on July 12. “He has almost every tool teams look for. Honeycutt has big power–he is North Carolina’s all-time home run leader (61)–and perhaps even greater speed. He is the first Division 1 player to hit more than 60 career homers and steal more than 70 bags. He’s also a two-time ACC Defensive Player of the Year.”

Good pitchers often take as long as three years to make it to MLB. Good batters can usually make it in two. Look for Honeycutt in an Orioles uniform no earlier than 2027.

This story will be updated.