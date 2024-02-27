Blake Snell Named ‘Fantastic Fallback Option’ For Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are feeling pressure from fans, staffers and even star third baseman Rafael Devers to improve their roster, and there are several premier free agents left on the market who could be a good fit.

While the Red Sox have been working toward a potential deal with pitcher Jordan Montgomery, Zachary Rotman of FanSided has pointed out that another premier southpaw might end up signing with the team instead.

“The Red Sox need an ace, and when right, Snell has proven he is that guy,” Rotman noted. “If they can’t get Montgomery, Snell would be a fantastic fallback option.”

The Boston Red Sox Are Pursuing Jordan Montgomery But Might Pivot to Blake Snell

Montgomery, who just led the Texas Rangers to a World Series championship, is an appealing fit for the Red Sox for several reasons.

The team’s pitching rotation is perhaps its biggest concern heading toward Opening Day, with youngster Brayan Bello expected to be its ace despite a career 4.37 ERA in 39 starts over two seasons. Montgomery, meanwhile, has a career 3.68 ERA and 140 starts in seven big-league seasons.

“The way the roster is constructed, they’re not winning now or anytime soon because of their starting pitching,” per Rotman. “The starters they have at the MLB level are mostly lackluster, and virtually all of their high-end prospects are position players.”

Montgomery, who recently moved to the Boston area, has been in dialogue with the Red Sox to help fix that shortcoming.

“Red Sox manager Alex Cora happily confirmed reports that the Sox met with lefthander Jordan Montgomery over video,” Peter Abraham reported for the Boston Globe. “An industry source said the Sox have maintained their interest in Montgomery.”

Snell is seen as less durable than Montgomery, but he’s actually averaged 124 innings per season in his eight MLB years, compared to Montgomery’s 107 innings-per-season average. And Snell is coming off of his second Cy Young season.

Montgomery is projected to command a six-year, $110 million contract, per Sportrac, while Snell would likely be more expensive. But Rotman noted that if Snell could be had on a short-term deal, as the New York Yankees have suggested, he might ultimately be a fit on the Red Sox.

“While (Snell) is far from perfect, the Boston Red Sox should still sign him,” Rotman wrote. “He’s familiar with the AL East from his days with the (Tampa Bay) Rays, and he might even be open to a short-term commitment which would make him even more appealing.”

The Boston Red Sox Are Also Testing the Hitter Market Before Opening Day

In addition to the team’s interest in Montgomery, the Red Sox have been looking to making an offensive addition to the roster as Opening Day approaches.

“The Red Sox are left-handed hitter heavy. So they are believed to be looking to add a right-handed hitter,” Christopher Smith reported for MassLive. “Right-handed hitters who remain unsigned include Adam Duvall, Tommy Phan, Michael A. Taylor, Donovan Solano and C.J. Cron.”

Between interest in those bats and an addition like Montgomery or Snell, the Red Sox have signaled that they aren’t done beefing up their roster, even as Opening Day rapidly approaches.