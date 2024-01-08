Red Sox Open to Trading 2 Players for a Specific Purpose: Reports

No MLB team has won more World Series titles this century than the Boston Red Sox. They’ve achieved October glory on four occasions since 2000. However, times haven’t been nearly as fun recently.

The Red Sox have finished last in the American League East three times in the last four years. That includes identical 78-84 finishes in 2022 and 2023. There was promise of a “full throttle” offseason from the club this winter, but it has yet to materialize. After trading starting pitcher Chris Sale to the Atlanta Braves on December 30, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow is willing to trade two impact players from the 2023 squad.

According to Bob Nightengale’s USA Today notebook on January 7, the Red Sox have told teams they’re open to trading closer Kenley Jansen and outfielder/designated hitter Masataka Yoshida.

This move would clear quite a bit of money off the books for Boston — both in 2024 and beyond. Jansen is set to make $16 million in the second season of a two-year, $32 million deal he signed before the 2023 campaign. The Red Sox also signed Yoshida during the 2022-23 offseason, agreeing to a five-year, $90 million contract. He’s set to earn $18 million in 2024 and has $72 million left on his current deal, according to Spotrac.

These potential moves wouldn’t just be to get their respective salaries off the books, though. It would be done to free up money so Breslow and Co. can make other acquisitions, according to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe on January 5.

What Other Moves Could Boston Try to Make?

These reports check out with what they’ve done so far this winter, too. The Red Sox sent Sale and $17 million to Atlanta to acquire shortstop Vaughn Grissom. They also replaced his spot in the rotation by signing Lucas Giolito, who will be looking to recapture his form in 2024.

Speier notes in his report that Boston has been eyeing free-agent outfielder Teoscar Hernandez. Swapping Yoshida for Hernandez would give them the right-handed power bat they’re in search of. However, Speier said Hernandez is looking for at least three years and Boston currently isn’t comfortable offering more than two. Nightengale also said in his notebook that the Red Sox are among four finalists for Japanese starting pitcher Shōta Imanaga.

On November 6, MLB Trade Rumors predicted Hernandez would sign a four-year, $80 million contract. They also predicted a five-year, $85 million deal for Imanaga. Bidding could surpass the $100 million mark by the time the southpaw hurler makes a decision.

Boston will have to look elsewhere for a right-handed power bat, though. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on January 7 that Hernandez agreed to a one-year, $23.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

AL East Will Be Stacked Again in 2024

It’s been tough to compete in the American League East in recent years. That’s been on full display the last two seasons. Since MLB expanded the postseason field to 12 teams in 2022, the AL East has sent three squads to participate in October on both occasions.

The New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays all clinched a 2022 playoff spot. The Jays and Rays were joined by the Baltimore Orioles in 2023.

Competition within the division won’t be any easier in 2024. The Orioles haven’t made any big offseason splashes yet, but they have a young team and are fresh off a 101-win campaign. Toronto has been pursuing elite free agents while making smaller acquisitions to improve its roster. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay continues to try threading the needle of not spending a ton on player salary and putting a competitive team on the field.

And then, there’s the Yankees. They made one of the biggest splashes this winter by trading for Juan Soto. Although New York whiffed on Yoshinobu Yamamoto, they’re still hunting for more significant additions after a disappointing 82-80 performance in 2023.

So, Boston needs to change the dynamic as it tries to evacuate the AL East basement. It appears Breslow is remaining open-minded in how his 2024 roster is ultimately constructed.