Red Sox Sign Former Nats, Mets Slugger Following Garett Cooper Injury

The injury bug in the Boston Red Sox clubhouse has been relentless early in the 2024 MLB season, and the trend continues. Red Sox newly acquired first baseman Garett Cooper was forced to leave during his debut after being hit in the wrist by a pitch in his third at-bat. The early indication is that Cooper has only suffered a bone bruise, and there were no fractures or broken bones. Cooper was taking over at first base for Red Sox slugger Triston Casas, who recently visited the IL with a torn cartilage in his rib cage. Casas’s return date is up in the air and could be anywhere from three to nine weeks.

It appears that Red Sox chief baseball operator Craig Breslow will not waste any time finding more help and depth at first base. According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, the Tampa Bay Rays have parted ways with first baseman Dominic Smith, granting him his release after activating an opt-out clause in his minor league contract.

Further insights from Julian Mack of the Boston Globe have confirmed that the Boston Red Sox have secured Smith’s talents and will add Smith to the big league roster. This will mark the second notable addition to the Red Sox’s major league roster this offseason, following the recent acquisition of infielder Zack Short from the New York Mets.

Dominic Smith will indeed join the Sox’ big league club according to a league source. — Julian McWilliams (@byJulianMack) May 1, 2024

The Dominic Smith File