Cubs Front Office Drops New Hints on Cody Bellinger Return

New comments from Chicago Cubs President Jed Hoyer suggest the team is working to bring back resurgent free-agent slugger Cody Bellinger.

“I think the world of Cody,” Hoyer told The Athletic’s Sahadev Sharma. “Obviously, he had a great year here. Even beyond having a great year for us, he really ingratiated himself well with the city, fan base and players. The players really think highly of him, and he knows I think really highly of him. None of that has changed at all.”

After seeing his production dip in recent seasons, Bellinger returned to his old form in 2023. The one-time rookie of the year and National League MVP slashed .307/.356/.525 in 2023 to go along with 26 homers and 97 RBI, earning him NL Comeback Player of the Year honors.

How Much Money Will Cody Bellinger Get in New Deal

If Hoyer really wants to make good on his praise for the reviving 28-year-old with a new deal, it likely won’t be cheap. Teams that have been connected to the Bellinger sweepstakes include the Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Angles and San Francisco Giants. Though it’s hard to say whether his 2023 comeback numbers will stick in the future, left-handed power hitters are desperately needed throughout the league and his services are highly sought.

ESPN’s Jesse Rogers has reported that Bellinger is seeking a significant commitment in a new deal, whether that’s with the Cubs or elsewhere.

“He is looking for a package well over $200 million, according to sources familiar with the situation, but it’s unclear where the ceiling for Bellinger’s services will land,” per Rogers.

With other lefties coming off the board, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Teoscar Hernández, it looks increasingly likely that the Cubs will meet Bellinger’s asking price.

As Offseason Goes On, Chicago Cubs Seem Likely to Land Cody Bellinger

Bellinger has earned himself a big deal this offseason and as time goes on, it seems increasingly likely that he will return to the Cubs for 2024 and beyond.

“Bellinger is still a great fit for this team,” Sharma noted. “There are multiple paths to making it work, and it wouldn’t be hard… The Cubs need a lefty slugger, and he fits the bill. Bellinger may not be the only possibility to fill that role, but he’s certainly the most logical.”

Though the Cubs will want to find at bats for the recently-acquired Michael Busch and second-year prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong, Bellinger’s versatility on defense means they should be able to find a spot for the veteran as well.

“His ability to play first base, right field, center field and left field has helped his market,” Jim Bowden observed for The Athletic. “When the staredown between Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer and agent Scott Boras ends, I believe Belligner will get his best offer from Chicago.”

That possibility would certainly make Bellinger’s teammates happy, particularly Dansby Swanson, who had a clear message for the front office during the Cubs Con fan event.

“Before we get to next year we gotta re-sign Belli,” the star shortstop announced.