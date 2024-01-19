Cubs Executive Had 4-Word Response to Christopher Morel Trade Rumors

Despite recently signing starting pitcher Shōta Imanaga, the Chicago Cubs still have work to do on their roster before spring training. According to president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer, those moves won’t include trading Christopher Morel.

Hoyer and Cubs general manager Carter Hawkins participated in a Q&A with fans at Cubs Con on January 13. One of the questions focused on Morel and his fit on the 2024 squad. According to Tim Stebbins of Marquee Sports Network, the fan who asked this question also mentioned Morel’s name popping up in the trade rumor mill this winter.

Hoyer’s main response to those rumors was that Morel being available via trade had “zero basis in truth.” Here’s the full quote from Marquee:

“I can’t overstate enough the number of times this offseason, over the last couple of offseasons, that the rumors sometimes have zero basis in truth, and it happens all the time. Read stuff with a pound of salt, because so oftentimes, something has not a little barring in truth, [but] zero basis in truth.



“There’s been a lot of those this winter. Morel’s linked to this team, or we’re linked to this player. … Sometimes the rumors get going, and it’s a freight train. Be aware of how often these things have no bearing in fruit. Sometimes it’s kind of an alternate universe.”

Morel’s Value Is Highest in the Batter’s Box

Set to turn 25 years old in June, Morel’s greatest value to the Cubs is what he can do in the batter’s box. He made his debut in 2022 and has already racked up two seasons of 100-plus games played for Chicago. In a nearly identical number of plate appearances between 2022 and 2023, Morel took an encouraging step forward in his overall offensive effectiveness.

As a rookie, he hit .235/.308/.433, which led to a .741 OPS in 425 plate appearances. It was accompanied by 16 home runs, 47 RBI and 55 runs scored. His triple slash rose to .247/.313/.508 with a .821 OPS in 2023 through 429 trips to the plate. Morel’s power took the biggest jump, as he slugged 26 homers with 70 RBI and 62 runs scored.

He didn’t make his 2023 debut in the big leagues until May 9. Before getting called up, he tore apart Triple-A pitching to the tune of a 1.156 OPS, 11 homers and 31 RBI in just 131 plate appearances. That hot streak continued with the Cubs, too. Despite appearing in just 19 games in May, Morel slashed .296/.333/.718 with nine homers and 16 RBI. Those nine homers came in his first 12 games played.

Finding Morel a Place on the Diamond

Based on Hoyer’s comments, there is nothing for Cubs fans to worry about regarding the Morel trade rumors. One area that still needs clarity, though, is what his primary position will be moving forward.

Morel was the Cubs’ designated hitter for 61 games in 2023. He also played six different positions on the diamond: left field, center field, right field, second base, shortstop and third base. The right-handed hitter has also logged time at first base in the Dominican Winter League this offseason. That’s a position Hoyer and the Cubs wanted to see him try.

With spring training fast approaching, Morel’s defensive focus remains up in the air. Here’s what Cubs manager Craig Counsell said about the slugger at Cubs Con on January 14, via the Chicago Tribune:

“We’re going to have to at some point decide where we focus a lot of the work on with Christopher. And we might get that wrong at the start, but his versatility is something that is going to get him on the field that I think gives the team a floor if that makes sense, like where if something doesn’t go the way you want it or maybe the way you planned it originally that you can make an adjustment and have a lot of options there. That’s what versatile players do and that’s what I think Christopher is going to do for the Cubs.”

Having a primary position to play would be ideal, especially for a young player like Morel. But thanks to his defensive versatility and power at the plate, Chicago will find a way to keep getting him consistent at-bats.