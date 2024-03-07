Cubs Urged to Sign Projected $90 Million Homegrown Star to Contract Extension

The Chicago Cubs made a couple of big free-agent splashes this offseason by signing starting pitcher Shōta Imanaga and outfielder Cody Bellinger. However, they could still use some help in the rotation. Regardless of whether they make another move or not, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to try locking down hurler Justin Steele to a contract extension soon.

Rich Eberwein of FanSided’s Cubbies Crib thinks it would be a wise usage of the front office’s time and resources. Steele is set to make $4 million in 2024 and is under team control through 2027.

“From the Cubs’ point of view, this is a bargain in terms of the type of production they are getting,” Eberwein said regarding Steele’s 2024 salary. “But if Steele turns in another stellar campaign, it will make him one of the most criminally underpaid pitchers in the game.”

He also noted Steele will be 32 years old by the time he hits free agency. So, it could make sense for the southpaw’s agent to try securing a big payday for his client sooner rather than later. Tim Britton of The Athletic recently pegged Steele’s value for an extension at six years and $90 million.

Steele Has Blossomed Into the Cubs’ Ace

The Cubs selected Steele out of high school in the fifth round of the 2014 MLB Draft. While it took him until 2021 to make landfall in the big leagues, it didn’t take the hurler long to morph into Chicago’s ace.

Steele appeared in 20 games as a rookie (nine starts), posting a 4-4 record with a 4.26 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 59 strikeouts in 57 innings. He moved exclusively into the rotation for the 2022 season and took a huge step forward during his age-26 campaign. The southpaw went 4-7 with a 3.18 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 126 strikeouts in 119 innings.

The 2023 season was his true breakout, though. Steele put together a 16-5 record for Chicago, which was accompanied by a 3.06 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 176 strikeouts in 173.1 innings. This performance led to his first All-Star Game selection and a fifth-place finish in National League Cy Young Award voting.

One of the consistent improvements Steele made between 2021 and 2023 was harnessing his control. His walks allowed per nine innings rate was up at 4.3 as a rookie. It went down to 3.8 during his second season before dropping down again to 1.9 in 2023.

What Is the Cubs’ 2025 Outlook for the Rotation?

FanGraphs’ Roster Resource has Steele joined by Imanaga, Jameson Taillon, Kyle Hendricks and Jordan Wicks as the 2024 Opening Day starting rotation.

Imanaga just signed a four-year deal, but he could opt for free agency sooner than that if the Cubs don’t add a fifth year in 2025 or 2026. Taillon is entering his second season of a four-year, $68 million contract he signed with Chicago ahead of 2023. Wicks is still in his pre-arbitration years, but Hendricks is the potential wild card.

The veteran righty has been with the club since 2014 and is entering the final season of a five-year, $70.5 million deal.

Whether the Cubs decide to re-sign Hendricks to an extension or not, they should be seriously considering one for Steele soon. It wouldn’t hurt to have cost certainty on the southpaw and the top three arms in their rotation for at least the next couple of seasons. Having him, Imanaga and Taillon anchor the staff would be a good starting point for a club with hopes of being a postseason contender.