Fast-Moving Cubs Prospect Predicted to Have Crucial MLB Role in 2024

The Chicago Cubs were finally able to reel in outfielder Cody Bellinger to end a prolonged free-agency standoff. They couldn’t do the same with third baseman Matt Chapman. So, the club will have to answer the following question during spring training: who will man the hot corner in 2024?

Regardless of who wins that job ahead of Opening Day, they might not end the year with the same responsibilities. At least, that’s what CBS Sports’ Mike Axisa is predicting thanks to top prospect Matt Shaw.

While putting the spotlight on spring training position battles, they discussed the possible options to play third base for Chicago. They include Christopher Morel, Nick Madrigal and Patrick Wisdom. Regardless of who wins the job, Axisa thinks Shaw could make landfall in the majors in 2024 and take that spot.

“Madrigal’s bat is light for a corner spot and Wisdom has struck out in 36.9% of his plate appearances the last three years,” Axisa said. “Morel’s glove is a question, so there’s no great option here. No matter who the Cubs put at third, they’re robbing Peter to pay Paul. Do you sacrifice offense to get Madrigal’s glove, defense to get Morel’s bat, or contact to get Wisdom’s power? Of course, whoever gets the job may only be a placeholder for quick-moving top infield prospect Matt Shaw.”

Shaw Is Shooting Through the Cubs’ Farm System

The Cubs selected Shaw with the 13th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of the University of Maryland. While he only racked up 170 plate appearances as a pro last season, he made quite the first impression.

Shaw slashed a combined .357/.400/.618 across Rookie Ball, High-A and Double-A. This was accompanied by nine doubles, eight home runs, 28 RBI, 27 runs scored and 15 steals.

He enters 2024 as a consensus top-60 MLB prospect according to Baseball America, MLB.com and Baseball Prospectus. He only appeared in 15 Double-A games before the 2023 schedule was complete. However, a continuation of his impressive play to start 2024 could have him making landfall at Wrigley Field sooner rather than later.

Cubs Could’ve Landed Chapman on a Bellinger-Type Deal

For the majority of the winter, Bellinger and agent Scott Boras were looking for a long-term deal worth more than $200 million. His market didn’t develop the way they expected before re-signing with Chicago.

The outfielder returning to the Windy City isn’t surprising. That was the expectation across baseball for most of the offseason. The contract he signed was the surprising part. It was a three-year, $80 million deal with opt-outs after 2024 and 2025.

This is serving as a model for Boras’ other top unsigned free agents. Chapman agreed to a three-year, $54 million deal with the San Francisco Giants on March 1. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman mentioned the third baseman also has opt-outs after 2024 and 2025 to re-enter the market if he desires.

That’s the kind of deal Chicago could’ve easily made work in its 2024 payroll. They were linked to Chapman in the rumor mill but also have several internal options available. They’re likely hoping someone grabs this opportunity over the next few weeks and can at least keep the spot warm for Shaw.