Cubs Trade Proposal Sends $20 Million Slugger to Chicago in 4-Player Swap

The New York Mets are off to a slow start in 2024 with a 3-6 record. It’s early, but if they don’t turn it around within the next couple of months, impending free-agent first baseman Pete Alonso could be available on the trade market. If that happens, could the Chicago Cubs be a potential suitor for his services?

This is a pairing that has been mentioned multiple times. Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer ranked Alonso as MLB’s third-best potential trade chip in 2024. Of the four landing spots he mentioned on April 2, the Cubs were listed first. To get the juices flowing again amid Chicago’s solid start, FanSided’s Cody Williams proposed the following four-player trade to bring Alonso to Wrigley Field:

Cubs receive: first baseman Pete Alonso

Mets receive: left-handed pitcher Jordan Wicks, outfielder Alexander Canario and infielder Michael Busch

Wicks and Busch are part of Chicago’s 26-man big-league roster. While Wicks is taking turns in the club’s starting rotation, Busch is currently the starting first baseman. The 23-year-old Canario has begun his year in Triple-A. MLB.com has ranked him the Cubs’ 10th-best prospect.

Alonso has been one of baseball’s premier power hitters since his debut in 2019. He’s racked up three seasons of 40-plus home runs. The Scott Boras client is set to hit free agency in November after making $20.5 million this season, per Spotrac.

Do the Chicago Cubs Really Need Pete Alonso Right Now?

Alonso’s power potential is obvious. However, based on how the 2024 campaign has started for the Cubs, is acquiring the right-handed slugger this summer a priority? At the present moment, that’s undetermined.

Chicago is trying to make things work with staff ace Justin Steele on the injured list. Depending on how quickly (or not) he returns to the mound, it may not make sense for them to further subtract from the rotation by including Wicks in any kind of deal. Especially for someone like Alonso, who is likely to test free agency in a few months.

And then there’s Busch, who has enjoyed a solid start through 32 plate appearances. He’s produced a .296/.375/.481 line with one home run, five RBI and four runs scored. On the other hand, Alonso has struggled to a .184/.225/.342 line with two homers, three RBI and five runs scored in 40 plate appearances.

National League Central Shaping up to Be Tough in 2024

The 2024 MLB regular season isn’t yet two weeks old. However, the National League Central looks like it could be a tough division from top to bottom based on early results.

While the Pittsburgh Pirates are off to a surprising 8-2 start, they have plenty of company nearby in the standings. The NL Central is baseball’s only division where every team has a .500 record or better. Although the St. Louis Cardinals are in last place, their 5-5 record is only three games off Pittsburgh’s current pace.

As the season progresses, it’ll become clearer what the Cubs might need at the trade deadline should they become buyers. If Busch stumbles from his solid start and the Mets are sellers, maybe president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer will take another swing at Alonso for the stretch run.