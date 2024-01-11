White Sox Star Luis Robert Becomes Latest Scott Boras Client

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. has hired Scott Boras to be his new agent, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Robert is under contract with the White Sox for at least the next two seasons, and his potential free agent future is tied to two club options.

Robert signed a six-year, $50 million contract with the White Sox in 2020, per Spotrac. His salary will be $12.5 million for the 2024 season and $15 million for the 2025 season before Chicago has a club option on his deal for 2026 and 2027. If exercised, Robert would make $20 million apiece in the 2026 and 2027 seasons or the White Sox can buyout those years for $2 million.

Magnus Sports formally represented Robert, who hit a career-high 38 home runs in 2023 with 20 stolen bases and a .264/.315/.542 slash line to earn his first All-Star selection. Robert also plays strong defense in centerfield, having won a Gold Glove during his 2020 rookie season.

Boras is synonymous with inking large contracts for MLB’s biggest stars. He could help Robert engage in contract extension discussions, but a trade also can’t be ruled out as the White Sox won just 61 games last year and could opt to deal their biggest star to replenish their roster.

White Sox GM Left Door Open for Luis Robert Trade

At the MLB Winter Meetings in early December, White Sox general manager Chris Getz downplayed the possibility of trading Robert, who is in his prime at 26 years old. But Getz left room for interest in a package that would help the White Sox “immediately and in the long term.”

“Luis Robert is a very difficult player to move and expect that your club is going to get better because of it,” Getz said, per NBC Sports Chicago. “That being said, there might be a club out there that is willing to offer something that you feel can help you immediately and in the long term.

“But we’re talking about one of the best players in baseball, and we’re very fortunate to have him with the Chicago White Sox. So I have a tough time seeing him wearing another uniform next year.”

Heyman affirmed this stance with his December 6 report that said the White Sox have “no intention to trade star CF Luis Robert, who will make $67.5M through 2027 assuming both his options are picked up.”

The White Sox have engaged in trade discussions this offseason around their 28-year-old star pitcher Dylan Cease. Cease is under team control for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, but Chicago could be more inclined to keep Robert since their club options could keep him through 2027.

Luis Robert’s Club Options Look Like a Bargain

Robert has flashed MVP-caliber performances, finishing 12th in the AL MVP voting last season. He hit .338 and .284 respectively in the 2021 and 2022, but played under 100 games each year due to injuries. If he could hit closer to those high averages—above his .264 mark in 2023—while matching his 38 homers from last season, he’d certainly be near the top of MVP contention.

Robert will be 28 years old in 2026 and 29 years old in 2027. The White Sox have club options for each of those years that would pay him $20 million per season. That rate of two years, $40 million seems like a bargain in comparison to some free agent deals signed this offseason, such as the two-year, $38.5 million contract the Boston Red Sox gave to pitcher Lucas Giolito.