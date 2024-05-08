White Sox ‘Hoping to Trade’ Newly Acquired Slugger

There are very few positive things to focus on when looking at the Chicago White Sox‘s performance this season, but recently-acquired outfielder Tommy Pham is definitely one of them — and the White Sox know it.

In the middle of the rather brutal rebuild, the White Sox will be obvious sellers at the trade deadline this season, and according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the team is already considering who they will looking to move.

“Outfielder Tommy Pham just joined the White Sox a week ago, but already is their best healthy player, and could be their leading candidate to represent the team at the All-Star Game,” Nightengale wrote on May 5. “The White Sox, off to their worst start in franchise history, are still hoping to trade Pham to the highest bidder before the trade deadline.”

Tommy Pham Looking to Reset Value in 11th MLB Season

The White Sox are Pham’s eighth major-league team since his debut on September 9, 2014, with the veteran having already played for the St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, and Arizona Diamondbacks.

After struggling in 2022 with the Red Sox, Pham’s batting stats bounced back in 2023 with the Mets before he was traded to the Diamondbacks at the deadline. He became a free agent at the end of the season and signed a minor-league deal with the White Sox on April 15. Pham was added to Chicago’s roster on April 26 after triggering an opt-out in his contract.

Tommy Pham minor-league deal with White Sox is complete. He will earn $3M in the majors with $1.5M in incentives. Must be added to roster by April 25, or can request his release. Also will receive $500K if traded. First: @juanctoribio. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) April 16, 2024

In just 10 games this season, the 36-year-old has batted .282/.317/.487 with 2 home runs and 5 RBIs. With Nightengale predicting he could be the White Sox’s “leading candidate to represent the team at the All-Star Game,” this season is starting off extremely well for Pham to reset his value before free agency, and the White Sox will likely garner a strong offer if he’s made available for trade at the deadline.

White Sox Looking to Have Fire Sale On All Valuable Players

Along with Pham, Nightengale reported “The White Sox are also expected to trade starters Erick Fedde, Chris Flexen, Mike Clevinger, reliever Michael Kopech and DH Eloy Jimenez.”

Arguably the hottest trade chip of those listed is 28-year-old pitcher Michael Kopech, who the White Sox moved from the starting rotation to the bullpen before the 2024 season. After multiple seasons of the right-hander struggling to stay consistent in the major-leagues, Kopech quickly found his rhythm as a reliever, posting a 4.15 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 17.1 innings pitched so far this season.

While there’s no indication that a trade is in the works at this stage, the Chicago Cubs appear to be a very likely landing spot for Kopech, should a move be made at the deadline. After narrowly missing out on a playoff berth last season, the Cubs are looking to contend this year, but their bullpen has been an ongoing problem since Opening Day.

As of May 8, the Cubs’ bullpen is ranked 24th in MLB with a combined ERA of 4.74, and their closer Adbert Alzolay is leading MLB in blown saves, having closed only three of his eight opportunities. As a result, the Cubs are almost certain to prioritize acquiring a top reliever at the deadline, and snagging Kopech off their crosstown rivals would be a great move to stabilize an otherwise very shaky bullpen.