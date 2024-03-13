Tigers Prized Pitching Prospect Performs Up to Par in Spring Debut

When the Detroit Tigers drafted Jackson Jobe with the third overall selection of the 2021 Major League Baseball draft, they knew they had something special. During his career as a high schooler, the 6’2″ righthander was dominant on the mound. As a senior in 2021, the Irving, Texas, native threw two no-hitters and went 9–1 with a 0.14 ERA, five walks, and 122 strikeouts while leading his team to a state championship. He was also named the Baseball America High School Player of the Year.

“I’m starting to bloom a little bit,” Jobe said when he was drafted. “It all came out of nowhere in the summer, and then I saw my potential. And I worked really hard and had a good year this year, but I still have a lot more room to grow, as well. So the blooming is starting to happen, but we’re not quite there yet.”

Now 21 years old, Jobe has progressed quickly in his two years with Detroit. He went just 2-4 in 2023 but notched 84 K in 64 innings pitched across four levels of the organization. However, no one could have expected the sizzling show the young star put on his first spring training appearance for the Tigers.

Jackson Jobe Flashed His Fantastic Fastball

On Tuesday, the pitching prodigy took the mound for the first time this spring training. Against the Minnesota Twins, Jobe entered the ninth inning, and he blew the competition away.

Jackson Jobe registered over 100 mph on the radar gun multiple times, as he sat down three straight Minnesota batters to close things out. It was a dominating debut for the youngster, as he left hitters flailing.

Following Detroit’s 1-0 win over the Twins, Jobe couldn’t contain his enthusiasm about his impressive outing.

“It felt like Christmas today,” Jobe said. “It was awesome.”

Will Jackson Jobe be on Detroit’s Opening Day Roster?

Despite Jobe flashing his fantastic potential, there’s almost zero chance that Detroit would somehow add him to their MLB roster to start the 2024 season. It’s generally agreed within the organization that another year in the minor leagues is the best formula for his development.

The game at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland on Tuesday is scheduled to be his only MLB appearance this spring. The team has already informed him that he will not be on the opening-day roster and he’s already been optioned to the minors. However, the big club wanted to see him in live competition, and he certainly lived up to the hype.

“He earned that inning by making sure that he did his work and paid attention to detail during the first part of spring,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “He could’ve done this a while ago, but it sure was good to see.”

Even still, it appears that Jobe will likely start 2024 with the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens, as the organization closely monitors his maturation process. He posted a 2.82 ERA with 11 walks and 103 strikeouts across 79⅔ innings in 20 starts last season, advancing to Double-A Erie for one start.

“I think the highlight for him was realizing that he’s close but still has a lot to learn,” Hinch said, “whether it’s around the fine edges of pitching, controlling the running game, controlling contact, first-pitch strikes and mixing his pitches.”

The Tigers – minus young Jackson Jobe – will open the season on March 28 at Guaranteed Field in Chicago against the White Sox.