Angels OF Mike Trout Addresses Trade Rumors About Future

Since Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout played his first full season in 2012, he has been one of the faces of baseball. Trout has played his entire career on the west coast for the Angels and is one of the best to ever play the game.

Trout came into spring training and spoke to the media on Monday, February 19 and addressed trade rumors that have crept up in the past. The star said, “I think the biggest thing right now is the easy way out is to ask for a trade.”

MLB’s Angels beat reporter, Rhett Bollinger, commented on Trout’s media session writing, “Trout, 32, believes winning with the Angels would be more satisfying than jumping ship and finding success elsewhere. He’s long embraced the idea of playing his entire career with one team just like his idol, Derek Jeter.”

Trout went on to say, “I’m loyal and want to win a championship here. I think the overall picture of winning a championship or getting to the playoffs here is a bigger satisfaction than bailing and taking the easy way out.”

Since entering the league, Trout is a three-time American League Most Valuable Player, American League Rookie of the Year, 9-time Silver Slugger, and 11-time All Star.

Yet, for all that personal success the star outfielder has only played in a total of three postseason games. In that three-game series they were swept by the Kansas City Royals back in 2014.

Since then, Trout and the Angels have not made the playoffs.

Trout Left Open Door for Requesting Trade

Trout though did not shut the door on all potential trade talks in the future though. The outfielder said, “There might be a time. Maybe. I haven’t really thought about this.”

Trout has not been on baseball’s biggest stage since 2014 and that has always been a talking point when discussing who the “face” of the league is. Trout has unfortunately dealt with injuries over his last four seasons.

Bollinger wrote, “Trout acknowledged that his injuries haven’t helped the club in recent years, as he was limited to 36 games in 2021, 119 in ’22 and 82 last year.” Trout’s last season of at least 140 games was in 2018.

Mike Trout mashes a homer in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/C7Eck7kOJe — MLB (@MLB) April 30, 2023

“Maybe down the road if somethings changed,” Trout continued telling the media while discussing requesting a trade. The Angels lost fellow superstar Shohei Ohtani to the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason, so fans wondered if the Angels may decide to rebuild.

Trout still has 6 more years in his 12-year, $426.5 million contract with a full no trade clause, so he would need to approve any move the Angels asked him to make.

Trout Has Given Input Into Free Agency

If the Angels hope to avoid the superstar asking for a trade one day, they will need to improve the club. Unfortunately, with the loss of Ohtani the Angels find themselves in a worse position than last season.

According to Bollinger, “He believes he got enough assurances from the front office that the goal is still to win, as he liked what they did in overhauling their bullpen.”

“Trout said he’s hoping the Angels will continue to add before the start of the start of the season, as there are still several quality free agents out there such as outfielder Cody Bellinger and starting pitchers Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery,” Bollinger explained.

Trout told the media, “I’m going to keep pushing till the season starts or them guys sign.” He finished by saying, “It’s Arte’s [Moreno] decision, I’m going to put my two cents in there.”