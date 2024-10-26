Analyst Predicts Dodgers’ Pitcher Will Sign With Rival in Free Agency

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty will be one of the most sought-after free-agent pitchers this offseason.

MLB analyst Matt Johnson of Sportsnaut predicts Flaherty will leave the Dodgers to sign with division rival San Diego Padres. Johnson has Flaherty signing a two-year, $50 million deal ($25 million mutual option for 2026. Becomes a player option if Flaherty pitches 150-plus innings in 2025) with the Padres.

“The New York Yankees backed out on a Jack Flaherty trade this season due to medical concerns and the Los Angeles Dodgers have been a bit concerned about his velocity drop in October,” Johnson wrote. “That lays the groundwork for why Flaherty’s potential earning power in MLB free agency could be limited.

“However, he’s been phenomenal on the mound when healthy,” Johnson added. “The San Diego Padres are no strangers to taking some risks and with Joe Musgrove (Tommy John surgery) sidelined for the 2025 season, San Diego needs another quality starter.”

As Johnson writes, Flaherty does have some injury concerns that could impact his potential earnings in the offseason. But, the right-hander still is a third or fourth-starter and could replace Musgrove who is out for the entire 2025 season with an injury.

Flaherty went 13-7 with a 3.17 ERA this season between the Detroit Tigers and Dodgers.

Jack Flaherty Boosts Stock in World Series Debut

Flaherty started Game 1 of the World Series for the Dodgers which was a bit of a surprise.

But, in the series opener, the right-hander helped boost his free agency stock as he went 5.1 innings allowing 2 runs on 5 hits and struck out 6.

Flaherty left the game after giving up a 2-run home run to Giancarlo Stanton, but overall, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was pleased with his start, especially the strike out of Aaron Judge.

“It was great,” Roberts said. “I think obviously he used the breaking ball, and that 3-2 strikeout with the fastball was a big strikeout right there. Aaron is an MVP. He’s going to win it this year, and you’ve got to be careful (with him).”

Flaherty, meanwhile, says he was happy with his start to help Los Angeles take a 1-0 series lead.

“Just one pitch at a time,” Flaherty said. “It was an incredible atmosphere and an unbelievable setting.”

The Dodgers will host the Yankees in Game 2 on October 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

Padres GM Believes He’s Building ‘Something Special’

San Diego lost in Game 5 of the NLDS to the Dodgers to end its season.

The Padres are a legit World Series contender and general manager A.J. Preller believes he’s building something special.

“It’s pretty obvious right now something very special is going on in San Diego,” Preller said. “The fans love this team, love this ballpark, and this city’s just so excited. For us, that’s where it stings the most. From day one, I’ve spoken about being on that big stage. That big stage is the World Series. We’re not going to be content until we get there.”

The Padres went 93-69 in the regular season finishing second in the NL West.

San Diego has Jurickson Profar, Ha-Seong Kim, Tanner Scott, Kyle Higashioka, David Peralta, Donovan Solano, Martin Perez, and Elias Diaz as pending free agents.