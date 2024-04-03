Hi, Subscriber

Dodgers Linked to 2-Time All-Star Closer

Getty Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer named Dave Roberts and the Los Angeles Dodgers a potential fit for Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar.

Through about the first week of the MLB season, Los Angeles Dodgers closer Evan Phillips leads the league with 3 saves. But Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer hasn’t ruled out the possibility of the Dodgers adding another closer to their roster this season.

Rymer named the Dodgers a potential fit for Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar.

“As a trade chip, Bednar isn’t a hard sell. The last three seasons have seen him pitch to a 2.25 ERA with strikeout rates in the 94th, 94th and 85th percentiles,” Rymer wrote. “Add in that he’s under club control for this season and the next two, and he’s a mighty valuable chip for Pittsburgh to cash in if opportunity knocks.”

Bednar was not available for the Pirates on opening day because of a lat injury. However, he still appeared in two of the team’s opening series contests against the Miami Marlins.

In those two games, Bednar allowed 1 run on a solo homer and struck out 2 while facing 7 batters.

Over the past two seasons, though, Bednar has allowed just 0.5 home runs and 2.8 walks per nine innings pitched. Meanwhile, he’s struck out 149 while posting a 2.27 ERA and 1.109 WHIP in 119 innings.

Bednar was an All-Star for the Pirates in 2022 and 2023.

