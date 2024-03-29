Dodgers Sign Former All-Star Starting Pitcher: Report

Starting pitcher Drew Pomeranz has spent the past four seasons of his baseball career in Southern California. He could continue to call Southern California home after March 29.

Oklahoma City Triple-A broadcaster Alex Freedman reported that the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Pomeranz to a minor-league deal. He will begin his stint in the organization with the minor league team in Oklahoma City.

“Nine-year MLB vet who has been beleaguered by injuries the past two seasons,” Freedman wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Was with the Angels in Spring Training and recently released.”

The Angels released Pomeranz on March 24. He spent the prior four seasons with the San Diego Padres, which was his second stint with the team.

Pomeranz has also pitched for the Colorado Rockies, Oakland Athletics, Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers. He is 48-58 with a 3.91 ERA in 289 games. He’s started 140 contests over his 13-year MLB career.

In 2016, he made the All-Star team during his first stint with the Padres.

Dodgers Add Starting Pitching Depth With Drew Pomeranz

Tyler Glasnow dazzled during his second appearance with the Dodgers in the team’s home opener. He allowed just 1 run on 2 hits in 6 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.

But the Dodgers have large question marks in their starting rotation to begin the 2024 season. Traditional stalwarts Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler began the regular season on the injured list. Emmet Sheehan, Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin are also on the IL.

Those five starters combined for more than 340 innings last season, and that’s with Buehler having not pitched at all. Buehler is still recovering from Tommy John surgery he underwent in August 2022.

Signing Pomeranz doesn’t give the Dodgers immediate help. But if he pitches well at the Triple-A level, he could be an extra veteran arm to help eat innings this season.

Pomeranz’s last MLB start came in 2019 with the Brewers. He made 47 total relief appearances in the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Padres.

During those two seasons, he posted a 1.62 ERA in 44.1 innings. He was particularly difficult against left-handed batters in 2021, allowing just a .156 batting average against.

When Pomeranz made the All-Star team during 2016, he went 11-12 with a 3.32 ERA and 186 strikeouts in 170.2 innings.

It’s not yet clear if the Dodgers view Pomeranz as a starter or relief pitcher in their organization.

Pomeranz Hasn’t Pitched in the MLB since 2021 Because of Injuries

Pomeranz’s most recent MLB experience has been as a relief pitcher. But he hasn’t pitched anywhere in any capacity the past two years because of injuries.

In August 2021, the Padres ruled Pomeranz out for the remainder of the season because of a torn flexor tendon. He missed the entire 2022 season because of the injury.

Then in May 2023, Pomeranz underwent an additional surgery on his left elbow flexor tendon. Padres manager Bob Melvin described the procedure as a “cleanup” surgery.

Then while rehabbing at Triple-A El Paso, Pomeranz suffered a setback that ruled him out for the rest of the 2023 season.

In nine appearances with the Angels this spring, Pomeranz allowed 5 runs on 8 hits in 8 innings. He also posted a 1.38 WHIP and permitted opposing batters to record a .267 batting average during 9 appearances.

As a member of the Red Sox in 2018, he won a World Series ring.