Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends 2-Time All-Star Closer to Dodgers

It’s safe to say the Los Angeles Dodgers have won the offseason. Spending over $1 billion on players like Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and others will do that. Even after flexing their financial muscle, The Athletic’s Keith Law still ranks L.A.’s minor-league system as baseball’s third best. Could they use it to pry closer Emmanuel Clase from the Cleveland Guardians?

FanSided’s Zachary Rotman cooked up potential trade packages on February 13 that Cleveland “couldn’t turn down” if they were presented to them. One of those proposals included Clase heading to the Dodgers in exchange for three players. Here are the details:

Dodgers receive: closer Emmanuel Clase

Guardians receive: catcher/first baseman Daulton Rushing, right-handed pitcher Gavin Stone and right-handed pitcher River Ryan

Of these three, Stone is the only one who has made his big-league debut so far. However, Ryan is right behind him, reaching Triple-A in 2023. While Rushing hasn’t made it above High-A yet, all three of these players are viewed highly within the Dodgers’ farm system.

After 2023, they all landed within Los Angeles’ top-10 prospects, per MLB.com. Rushing was first, followed by Stone at fourth and Ryan at eighth.

How the Dodgers’ Bullpen Could Improve by Swinging This Deal

Los Angeles didn’t make a ton of moves for its bullpen this winter. The biggest one included re-signing Ryan Brasier to a two-year, $9 million deal. FanGraphs’ Roster Resource has Evan Phillips penciled in as the 2024 Dodgers closer. He saved 24 games in 2023 while twirling a 2.05 ERA and 0.83 WHIP in 61.1 innings.

As it currently stands, the Dodgers’ bullpen is projected to be a top-10 unit in baseball this season. FanGraphs pegs this group for 3.5 WAR in 2024, which is the eighth-highest projection. Adding Clase to this group would take things to another level, though.

No closer has registered more saves since the start of 2022 than the right-hander’s 86. And while his ERA went from 1.36 in 2022 to 3.22 in 2023, he’s delivered two straight years of 70-plus innings pitched. His performance has been worth a total of 4.0 WAR, per FanGraphs.

ZiPS is projecting another big year for Clase in 2024. The system is expecting a 2.88 ERA and 1.10 WHIP to go along with 33 saves, 75 strikeouts and 1.1 WAR.

Guardians Are in No Rush to Trade Clase Away

Why could it take three of the Dodgers’ top-10 prospects to possibly have a chance at prying Clase away from Cleveland? Part of it has to do with his recent performance. Another part has to do with his contract situation.

According to Spotrac, the 26-year-old still has three seasons and $13 million left on his current deal. There is also a pair of club options for 2027 and 2028 at $10 million per season.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on December 1 that Cleveland was open-minded about listening to offers for Clase. Between his performance, contract situation and the American League Central being up for grabs in 2024, it’s no surprise that the Guardians aren’t in a rush to force a trade through.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi said on February 5 that a deal involving Clase was unlikely right now. “Sources: Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase is drawing trade interest from multiple teams, but a deal appears unlikely in the near term,” he said via X (formerly Twitter). “With club options, Cleveland has control of Clase through 2028. There is no motivation for the Guardians to move him now.”

Clase appears destined to stay in Cleveland for at least the immediate future. But based on his situation and performance, he’ll likely be the subject of trade rumors during the rest of his Guardians tenure.