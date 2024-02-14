Trade Idea Links Dodgers to All-Star Outfielder With 30 HR, 30 SB Potential

If this offseason has proved anything, it’s that the Los Angeles Dodgers are capable of pursuing anything. They’ve committed more than $1 billion to on-field talent this winter and still have a top-ranked farm system. Could they use some of that organizational depth to make a run at Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker?

FanSided’s Zachary Rotman floated the Dodgers as a potential landing spot if the Astros have to eventually consider trading Tucker before he hits free agency.

“With a Tucker trade, sending him to the Dodgers, a team they rarely face, is a whole lot more appealing than sending him to a different American League team where Tucker can really hurt the Astros for years to come,” he said. “We all know the Dodgers have tons of money to spend, especially after all of their deferred deals, and they also happen to have a strong farm system as well as young players Houston would covet.”

He also said that if Los Angeles made players like Daulton Rushing, James Outman, Gavin Lux and Emmet Sheehan available, the Astros would have no choice but to listen. Two other teams seen as logical trade destinations for Tucker include the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs, per Rotman.

Tucker Is Just 1 Astros Slugger Who Still Needs an Extension

The Astros have been operating close to dynasty level over the past decade. They’ve missed the playoffs just once since 2015 and have at least reached the American League Championship Series each year since 2017. This has included four trips to the World Series, with two of those trips resulting in a title (2017 and 2022).

Houston entered this past offseason with tough decisions to make on three impact players. Outside of Tucker, third baseman Alex Bregman and second baseman Jose Altuve were also nearing free agency.

The Altuve situation has been settled after he signed a five-year, $125 million extension on February 7. Bregman doesn’t have an extension yet, but Houston plans on discussing one with the right-handed hitter. He’ll probably be the next priority because he’s currently slated to become a free agent after 2024, per Spotrac.

Astros general manager Dana Brown has also publicly said the club plans on discussing an extension with Tucker. But he’s under team control through 2025, so this is something that may not happen right away.

He’s Been a Consistent Power/Speed Threat for Houston

Tucker made his MLB debut with Houston in 2018. His first full year of big-league games came in 2021. He’s been nothing but consistent with the bat in his hands since.

Here’s a year-by-year look at his production:

2021: .917 OPS with 30 home runs, 37 doubles, 14 steals and 92 RBI

2022: .808 OPS with 30 home runs, 28 doubles, 25 steals and 107 RBI

2023: .886 OPS with 29 home runs, 37 doubles, 29 steals and 112 RBI

He’s appeared in at least 140 games three straight years and has seen his standing in American League MVP Award voting improve with each campaign. Tucker finished 20th in voting in 2021, followed by 15th in 2022 and fifth in 2023. He’s also been named to two All-Star Games and has won a Gold Glove Award and Silver Slugger Award.

His consistency would be welcome on any big-league club. The Astros want to keep their homegrown slugger in Houston. But if extension talks break down, they could certainly find a way to restock their roster via the trade market.