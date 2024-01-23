Los Angeles Dodgers sign former Red Sox starter to one-year deal

T

he Los Angeles Dodgers stayed busy on Tuesday by adding another veteran to rotation. In their latest trip into free agency, the Dodgers and James Paxton agreed on a one-year, deal worth up to $12M, according to Jon Heyman. He will join a rotation that includes Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Walker Buehler and Bobby Miller.

In Paxton, the Dodgers are getting a pitcher with plenty of experience. Since making his debut during the 2013 season, the former fourth-round pick has posted a 3.69 ERA in 156 appearances. He is also coming off his most productive season in years.

James Paxton and Dodgers now in agreement. $11M plus $1M Opening Day roster bonus plus $1M incentives. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 23, 2024

During the 2023 campaign, the Canadian native posted a 4.50 ERA in 19 games. He also held opponents to a .250 batting average while striking out 101 batters. Although his season was cut short due to a knee injury, Paxton made 19 starts for the first time since the 2019 campaign.

How Paxton Slots Into the Dodgers Rotation

While the 2010 draftee has carved out a solid career, he has battled injuries. From 2020 to 2022, Paxton was limited to six games. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2021 and his season ended early in ’22 when he suffered a tear in his lat. Durability will be key on a team with championship aspirations.

Due to the Dodgers’ depth, the former Mariner will not have to be the ace. That role will be filled by Yamamoto, Buehler or Glasnow. As a result, there will be less pressure on Paxton, who will likely slot into the fourth or fifth spot.

Paxton’s Career Accomplishments

Although Paxton does not strike fear into hitters like some of his teammates, he brings an impressive resume to Los Angeles. In 2018, he became the first Canadian-born pitcher to throw a no-hitter. As he cemented himself into baseball history, he became the first AL pitcher to have a 16-strikeout game and a no-hitter in the same season since Nolan Ryan in 1991.

Two years ago, @James_Paxton became the first Canadian-born pitcher to toss a no-no in Canada. It was also the 3rd no-hitter of 2018 and each was thrown in a different country (United States and Mexico). pic.twitter.com/MKw8qmpTbK — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) May 8, 2020

Additionally, he brings postseason experience to the table. When Paxton was with the Yankees in 2019, he posted a 3.46 ERA in three playoff games. He also struck out 20 batters in that span and helped New York advance to the American Championship Series. However, their title chase came to an end against the Houston Astros.

What Paxton’s Signing Means for the Dodgers

With Paxton in the mix the Dodgers offseason spending spree could be coming to an end. In free agency, the Dodgers have brought in Teoscar Hernández, Shohei Ohtani and Yamamoto. Their trade market haul includes Glasnow and Manuel Margot.

They could still make minor adjustments, but at least on paper, there is not much playing time left for any more additions. However, that will not stop them from adding depth pieces such as Clayton Kershaw, who is still a free agent.

Regardless of how the next few weeks play out, the addition of Paxton gives the Dodgers a deep rotation with plenty of experience. They also have a nice mix of depth and youth, with more talented prospects inching closer to the majors.

With opening day quickly approaching, Paxton could be an important piece if he avoids the injured list.