Dodgers Projected to Add Former MLB Batting Champ, All-Star Shortstop

Even after spending more than $1 billion on free agents thus far into the offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers are still seeking an upgrade at shortstop.

Writing for Bleacher Report, Tim Kelly indicated that upgrade might come with Tim Anderson, as Los Angeles is his “landing spot projection” for the 2019 MLB batting average champion and two-time All-Star.

“The Dodgers value positional flexibility, and signing Anderson would give them that,” Kelly pointed out. “It just feels like if president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman lands Anderson, the rest of the league will be asking themselves the same question in a few months: How did we let the Dodgers get this guy on a low-risk, high-reward deal?”

Tim Anderson Could Be a Significant Upgrade for the Los Angeles Dodgers

Kelly emphasized that the Dodgers’ penchant for flexible infielders makes this such a likely fit, particularly as the team has been searching for a better shortstop this offseason.

“If Mookie Betts — slated to open this season at second base — moves back to the outfield on a full or part-time basis, Anderson could either slide over to second base or play shortstop and allow (Gavin) Lux to play second,” Kelly noted.

Anderson’s descent toward a career-worst .582 OPS in 2023 with the Chicago White Sox has been well documented. After racking up two All-Star appearances and logging an MLB-best .335 batting average in 2019, it was startling how quickly his market value diminished.

“The crash came fast for Anderson, who turned 30 last June,” Phil Rogers reported for Forbes. “He batted .245 in 2023 after four consecutive years hitting at least .301, and ranked as the worst defensive shortstop in the major leagues. Anderson also appeared erratic and angry at times, drawing three different suspensions in his last two seasons.”

But even with a star-studded roster, the Dodgers don’t have many options at shortstop and Anderson could be an upgrade with even just a slight bounce back to his prime production.

“While the Dodgers went 100-62 last season en route to their tenth division title in the past 11 years, even they weren’t without their weak spots,” as MLB Trade Rumors put it. “One such weakness was at shortstop, where the Dodgers finished among the bottom five NL teams in OPS, wRC+, and FanGraphs WAR.”

Tim Anderson Is a Low-Risk, High-Reward Gamble for the Los Angeles Dodgers

After surging to stardom with the White Sox early in his career, Anderson played his best seasons on a team-friendly, $25 million contract that he signed when he was 23. Now, his former team has declined a $14 million option and it’s unlikely he’ll earn anything close to that on the open market.

But at a projected cost of $5 million for a one-year gamble, per Sportrac, Anderson could be worth a look at a spot where the Dodgers don’t have much to lose. Plus, Los Angeles has been after the veteran for years.

“Anderson could probably be had for a smaller amount due to his 2023 struggles as well, and this pairing may finally happen,” according to Matt Levine of FanNation’s Inside The Dodgers. “Fans have wanted him on the roster for a long time, and his energy on the field could be exactly what this Dodgers team has been missing lately.”