Marlins Star Says Former Teammate was a Toxic Presence, Receives Backlash for Comments

Very few players in Major League Baseball have as much charisma, flair, and flash as Miami Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. The young star burst on the scene in 2021, hitting 18 home runs with 53 runs batted in and 23 stolen bases – while playing second base. Now entering his fifth season, he’s transitioned to centerfield, but one thing hasn’t changed about the Bahamian baseball star. His approach remains the same, no matter who likes it.

Now the face of the franchise, Chisholm made the 2022 All-Star Game and was selected as the cover star for the 2023 edition of the MLB The Show video game. He’s certainly gotten his fair share of attention. However, he’s also been a polarizing figure who’s been criticized at times by fans, media, and apparently, even teammates.

In a recent interview, Chisholm explained how one former Marlins player was a toxic presence during his first three years in MLB, and how he dealt with the negativity. His comments were met with some sharp rebuttals from others around the game.

Chisholm Opens Up About Former Marlins Teammate

Speaking to The Pivot podcast, the 26-year-old described the first three years of his career as “the worst three years probably of my life.” In part, he says, because of veteran players who made things difficult for him and fellow young players.

“I was already a team leader without being called a team leader,” Chisholm commented on the show. “You can’t be a team leader when you’ve got guys that’s been in the clubhouse that’s been in there nine or 10 years even though they suck. They’ve been there for nine or 10 years and the team calls them the team captain.”

“But they’re not a good captain, they’re not a good person, you’re not even a good athlete at this point. You’re just here, and you’re bringing down the young guys that are supposed to be good.”

He also told a story in which some veterans were riding one a recent call-after in the dugout after he copied Juan Soto’s signature shuffle. Chisholm says he fired back at the older stars.

“What do you mean bro? He’s having fun,” Chisholm said about the incident. “We’re playing a f****** kid’s game.”

While Jazz Chisholm didn’t directly name the player, it’s believed his remarks were a thinly-veiled reference to current Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas, who played with Miami from 2015 to 2022.

Former Marlins Exec Responds to Jazz Chisholm’s Comments

Former Miami team president David Samson certainly thought that it was a shot at Rojas, and he fired back at Chisholm’s comments.

“In the hundreds if not thousands of players that I’ve had in my career, Miguel Rojas is one of the best people that I’ve come across,” Samson said on the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz Show on Wednesday. “So for (Chisholm) to say that Miguel Rojas is a bad person is incredibly disingenuous.”

Samson then went further, ripping into Jazz Chisholm and criticizing his performance.

“What have you done, Jazz? Nothing,” Samson stated. “You’re not a team leader. You didn’t walk in there as a team leader. The only thing that didn’t happen to you is you’re lucky that (Jeff) Conine and (Mike) Lowell and some of the other players weren’t there when you got there, because they would have kicked your ***, and that would have been the end of you.”

While Chisholm has not responded to Samson directly yet, he’ll have a chance to answer his critics on the field soon. He and the Marlins will host the Pittsburgh Pirates on March 28 to open the season.