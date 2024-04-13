Twins’ Carlos Correa Receives Disappointing Injury Update

Minnesota Twins’ star shortstop Carlos Correa is headed to the MLB‘s 10-day injury list after suffering an oblique strain, according to ESPN.com.

Correa suffered the injury during the Twins’ April 12 game against the Detroit Tigers. Correa could be seen grabbing his right side three different times during an at-bat in the 3rd inning.

#MNTwins Carlos Correa left tonight's game with an oblique injury.



You can see at 3 separate points in the at-bat that he grabs at his right side.



He left the game after this at-bat. pic.twitter.com/DXH9cK4IDX — Mike Kurland (@Mike_Kurland) April 13, 2024

Correa struck out during the at-bat, and then was removed from the game.

As of April 13, there is no update on the strain’s severity, nor any clear timetable on when the Twins can expect Correa to return.

But the MLB’s Health and Injury Tracking System (HITS) notes that hitters typically take 27 days to recover from a Grade 1 oblique strain. Therefore, Correa will be be missing at least a few weeks before he’s back to full health.

*This story is being updated as further information about Correa’s injury is disclosed.*