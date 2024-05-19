Mets Closer Edwin Díaz Was In Tears as His Struggles Continue

The New York Mets saw Edwin Díaz record 32 saves in 2022. He was named to his second career All-Star Game. Díaz would not pitch in 2023 after suffering a complete right patellar tendon tear during the World Baseball Classic on March 16. Díaz has struggled in 2024, blowing three saves in eight opportunities, and broke down in tears after allowing four runs in the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins, according to SNY’s Steve Gelbs.

“Edwin Díaz did what he always does,” Gelbs said of Díaz after the game. “Good or bad, he stood at his locker, spoke to the media and answered every single question, but then when we were done with the post-game scrum, Díaz sat down at his locker and all the emotion just came out. He put his head in his hands and he started crying.”

Mets Making a Change at Closer

“I won’t lie, my confidence I feel is down right now,” Díaz said after the game. “I’m making pitches. I’m throwing strikes. I’m trying to do my best to help the team to win. Right now I’m not in that capacity.”

Díaz also mentioned he was “open to” a change in his role. The Mets are “believed likely to close by committee with Ottavino and possibly Garrett, Lopez, Diekman and others until Diaz regains his confidence,” according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

Díaz recorded just one out against the Marlins on May 18. He allowed four runs which tied the game. The Mets lost in extra innings. It marked the third straight outing where Díaz allowed an earned run. Díaz did not have consecutive outings allowing an earned run the entirety of the 2002 season.

“He’s still our closer and he will get through it,” said manager Carlos Mendoza following the May 18 loss.

Díaz Trying to Get Back to All-Star Form

Díaz missed an entire season after surgery but does not think his struggles have anything to do with his injury.

“Physically, I feel 100 percent right now. My body is not an issue. I think right now I’ve got to think about what I’m doing, trust myself a little bit more when I’m on the mound,” said Díaz. “I think I’m thinking too much.”

Díaz was the National League Trevor Hoffman Award winner in 2022. He had a 1.31 ERA across 62 innings. He struck out 118 while recording his career-best ERA.

“Right now, you can tell that he’s putting pressure on himself because he’s not getting results,” Mendoza said after the game.

Díaz has a 5.50 ERA through 18 innings. He has already allowed five home runs. He allowed six total in the last two seasons. He has also walked seven batters.

“Regarding Diaz, I understand the frustration, but some empathy is in order as well. Nobody—and I mean nobody—cares more about performing well for his teammates and the fans. This is eating him alive right now,” wrote Gelbs on X. “We’ve seen him bounce back before. I have no doubt he will again.”