Mets Provide Positive Update on 6-Time All-Star’s Debut

The New York Mets are off to a slow start to the season. The club was swept by the Milwaukee Brewers at home and dropped their first game against the Detroit Tigers. The Mets offense has been struggling to produce so far, but J.D. Martinez is progressing towards making his Mets debut.

“We got to make a decision. He’s getting close to joining one of our affiliates in the minor leagues, whether that’s Syracuse, Binghampton or Port St. Lucie, and that could come as soon as tomorrow,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said on April 4, according to SNY.

Martinez signed a one-year, $12 million deal with the Mets just before the season started. Martinez played for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023.

Mets Offense’s Slow Start

The New York Mets are currently in the bottom five ranks for batting average (No. 28), on-base percentage (No. 29), slugging percentage (No. 28) and hits (No. 30).

The Mets’ struggles may subside as the season progresses, but as of right now they are not getting enough production out of their star players at the top of the order.

Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo slashed a combined .128/.196/.191 through the first four games. The trio has totaled just one home run, one RBI and one run.

“It’s tough to win games if your number 2 guy doesn’t get on base. I need to contribute to the team more than I have these past couple games,” said Lindor after the series against the Brewers, according to SNY.

While Lindor, Alonso and Nimmo are struggling there are some bright spots for the Mets. Francisco Alvarez and Starling Marte are off to hot starts at the plate in 2024. Alvarez is slashing .429/.467/.786 with a home run and 2 RBIs. Marte is slashing .357/.438/.643.

First pitch rocket for Alvy! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/rIGSZYSSZq — New York Mets (@Mets) March 30, 2024

Mendoza is not overreacting to the Mets 0-4 start.

“At some point throughout the course of the year, you’re gonna go through stretches like this. It happened to be the first four games of the season,” Mendoza said on April 1, according to SNY.

Martinez Can Give the Mets Offense a Boost

Martinez signed with the Mets to be the designated hitter. The veteran right-hander could bring a needed spark to the Mets offense and take some pressure off others in the lineup.

“They do know what they’re getting in Martinez, a steady veteran who is coming off a third consecutive All-Star campaign. Martinez hit .271/.321/.572 for the Dodgers with 33 homers in 113 games and, although he will turn 37 in August, there’s little reason to think he won’t continue to be productive at the plate. The six-time All-Star missed some time due to a groin injury last season, but he’s generally been durable over the last six seasons,” wrote MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo.

After his return from the injured list, Martinez slashed .333/.371/.679 with eight home runs over his final 21 games of the 2023 season. The Mets expect Martinez to play a major role in the team’s aspirations to compete in 2024.

“J.D. is a veteran Major League player with a proven track record,” Stearns said in a statement, according to DiComo. “His valuable bat will provide protection and extend the lineup. His addition to the club continues our commitment to compete in 2024 and beyond.”