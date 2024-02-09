Mets Closing in on 6-Time All-Star Slugger: Report

Six-time All-Star J.D. Martinez is arguably one of the best power hitters left in free agency this winter, but he may not stay unsigned for much longer.

On February 6, NY Post’s Mike Puma reported that the New York Mets have been in talks with Martinez, and with the team still looking for a slugger to add to their lineup before spring training, a deal could be imminent — “if the price is right.”

Martinez is coming off one of the best seasons he’s had in years, increasing his value in his second consecutive winter in free agency.

In 2023 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the 36-year-old slashed .271/.321/.572, ranked third on the team in home runs (33), RBIs (103), and doubles (27), and appeared in the All-Star Game for the fifth consecutive season (not including 2020, when there was no All-Star Game) and sixth time in his career overall.

If the Mets secure a deal with Martinez for 2024, they will become the fifth team of his MLB career, with the slugger having already played for the Detroit Tigers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, and Dodgers.

J.D. Martinez’s Projected Contract Value

Last offseason in free agency, Martinez joined the Dodgers on a one-year, $10 million contract, and at the time, his agent Scott Boras told The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal that he accepted “$6 million to $7 million below his value” in order to sign with Los Angeles.

At the end of the season, the Dodgers didn’t extend a $20.325 million qualifying offer to the slugger, despite 2023 being his best season at the plate in years.

On January 18, Sports Illustrated’s Jack Sommers reported that Martinez was seeking a multi-year deal and predicted his average annual salary would land around $16 million.

This projection is lower than that by Tim Dierkes, Anthony Franco, and Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors, who predicted Martinez would secure a two-year, $40 million contract this winter.

Is J.D. Martinez a Fit for the Mets?

New York needs a slugger, especially after their underwhelming offensive stats last season, and Martinez is one of the best power batters still available. Still, it’s unclear if an everyday designated hitter is what the Mets are looking for.

On January 10, New York Post’s Mike Puma quoted Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns as he spoke about the possibility of the team adding a permanent DH to their lineup before 2024.

“Sometimes, sort of that bat-first player when we’re talking about a DH position, it can be helpful to rotate players through that,” Stearns said. “We haven’t made a firm decision on that one yet. I still think it’s a little bit to be determined and we’re still discussing.”

Despite the Mets’ payroll exceeding $324 million in 2023, they had the sixth-worst team batting average at .238, ranking 20th in runs (717), 27th in hits (1276), and 29th in doubles (221). The team’s $101 million luxury tax bill set a record for the most paid in MLB history, making their underwhelming production at the plate even harder to swallow.

According to Cot’s Baseball Contracts, the Mets’ 2024 payroll sits at around $330 million, as of February 8, which will attract a luxury tax bill of over $76 million. This figure includes money owed to pitchers Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, both of whom now play for other teams (Verlander for the Houston Astros and Scherzer for the Texas Rangers).

While the Mets famously aren’t worried about spending big on payroll, they’re unlikely to want to continue adding players this offseason unless they’re certain it will ensure they don’t repeat their disappointing 2023 performance.

As the free agency market stands, Martinez is almost certainly their best option to add power at the plate.