Mets Have Had ‘Renewed Talks’ With Two-Time All-Star Pitcher: Report

The New York Mets are still looking at external options to add to their pitching depth. The club has had “renewed talks” with free agent Julio Teheran, according to SNY’s Andy Martino.

“Mets open to external options to bolster rotation. There are renewed talks with Julio Teheran, per league sources. Mets finished 2nd to Orioles on him in spring. He recently opted out. Has other options too,” Martino wrote on X.

Teheran agreed to a minors deal with the Baltimore Orioles with an invite to major league camp on February 27, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

Teheran made five Grapefruit League appearances, four of which were starts. He held a 1-1 record with a 3.38 ERA and 10 strikeouts. On March 23 he opted out of his deal after being informed he would not make the opening day roster, according to Heyman.

Mets Need Rotation Help

The Milwaukee Brewers swept the Mets in their opening series at Citi Field. The Mets were without Kodai Senga who was projected to lead the rotation. Senga was diagnosed with a moderate right posterior capsule strain after an MRI on February 22, according to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo. He received a PRP injection for the injury and was shut down, according to DiComo.

Senga signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the Mets last offseason. Senga had a 12-7 record with a 2.96 ERA in his 29 starts.

“[Senga] expects to begin playing catch within the next week, once he passes internal testing. But Senga cannot say for sure how long his ramp-up — a typical spring progression from here — will take,” DiComo wrote in a March 21 story.

Already without Senga, the Mets announced that starter Tylor Megill will also be placed on the IL, according to DiComo. Megill has a right shoulder strain. He started against the Brewers on March 31.

Teheran Could Fill a Hole in the Rotation

While Teheran is many years removed from his last All-Star selection, he could still provide the Mets with valuable innings. Teheran played for the Brewers in 2023. He had a 4.40 ERA in 14 appearances, 11 of which were starts. While his overall numbers are not great, he had a strong start to his time with the Brewers. In his first six starts, he had a 1.53 ERA and did not allow more than two runs in any outing.

Teheran had not pitched in the majors since 2021 until he made his Brewers debut in 2023.

“Until arriving in Milwaukee, Teheran hadn’t been able to repeat that success since leaving Atlanta. He had a 10.05 ERA for the Angels during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, then he injured his shoulder after one start with the Tigers in ’21, which pushed him out of the Majors and Minors for almost two years” wrote MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy.

Teheran, 33, spent nine years as a member of the Mets division rival, the Atlanta Braves. Teheran earned both of his career All-Star selections on the Braves. He has an 81-82 career record with a 3.83 ERA. With over 1,400 career innings pitched he could provide the Mets with an option in the rotation while Senga and Megill work their way back.