Mets Legend Honored With New Citi Field Mural

New York Mets fans can see a familiar swing at Citi Field this season as a wall mural of David Wright has been added to the ballpark’s newly renovated Delta Sky360 Club.

The Delta Sky360 Club is an exclusive club for fans with premium seats in rows one through eight behind home plate at Citi Field. Architecture firm Populous designed the overhauled club, which has increased from 2,500 square feet to nearly 7,000 square feet for this season.

Fans inside the club gain access to a daily chef’s menu, a sushi bar and day catch seafood, dessert station, and complimentary beer, wine, and spirits. The climate-controlled club also includes a 50-foot bar and both premium booth and lounge seating for members.

Wright, who appeared on the Hall of Fame ballot for the first time this year, spent all 14 of his MLB seasons with the Mets and finished as the franchise’s all-time leader in hits, RBIs, total bases, runs scored, doubles, plate appearances, and WAR. He made seven All-Star teams but had his career cut short by debilitating neck, back and shoulder injuries.

Wright played his last near full season in 2014 at age 31 and hit an emotional home run in the 2015 World Series. But he was sidelined for most of the 2015 and 2016 seasons before playing one ceremonial last game at Citi Field in 2018. He was the last Met to be named team Captain, having served from 2013-2018.

Mets Continue Honoring Team Icons Under Steve Cohen

The mural of former Captain David Wright is the latest Citi Field homage to a star Mets player added since Steve Cohen bought the team in 2020. Under Cohen’s ownership, the Mets retired Willie Mays’ No. 24 and Keith Hernandez’s No. 17 in 2022. Two more stars from the Mets’ 1986 World Series championship team will be commemorated this season as Dwight Gooden’s No. 16 and Darry Strawberry’s No. 18 will be retired at Citi Field on April 14 and June 1, respectively.

It will not be too long until the Mets announce a date to retire Wright’s No. 5 jersey at Citi Field. Other names to have their numbers retired at Citi Field include Mike Piazza, Tom Seaver, Casey Stengel, Gil Hodges, Jerry Koosman, and Jackie Robinson.

Wright was not voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame this year but he reached the required five percent of the total votes to remain on the ballot for a second year.

What Else Is New At Citi Field This Season?

In addition to the exciting arrival of six-time All-Star slugger JD Martinez, Mets fans have plenty of new food options to enjoy at Citi Field in 2024. The Mets ballpark was already voted as having the best food of any MLB stadium, and is now adding new items from celebrity chefs Adam Richman, Anne Burrell and Judy Joo.

Richman collaborated with Pat LaFrieda for two new burgers at Citi Field, while Burrell brings a new garlic bread chicken parm hero and Joo’s Seoul Bird features Korean fried chicken with chili chicken sauce, pickled daikon and fries. New York City’s iconic Prince Street Pizza will also make its Citi Field debut this season as a new vendor. There’s also a new rainbow cookie egg roll.

The Queens Crew, a new Mets dance team, will bring entertainment to Citi Field this season. Starting with Opening Day on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, fans can also ride Citi bikes to and from Citi Field with two new bike sharing stations added to the ballpark.