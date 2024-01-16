Mets Sign Son of Hall Of Fame Slugger Vladimir Guerrero

Vladi Miguel Guerrero, the 17-year-old son of MLB Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero, has signed with the New York Mets as part of the 2024 international signing period that opened January 15.

Vladi Miguel is listed as a left-handed infielder/outfielder from the Dominican Republic. He is the half-brother of Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who has made three-straight All Star games as one of the top power hitters in the big leagues.

The Mets gave Vladi Miguel a minor league contract with an expected $117,000 signing bonus. Vladi is “viewed as a long-term first base/left field option whose carrying tool will be his bat,” wrote Jesse Borek of MLB.com.

“Another professional player in the family, congratulations to my son Vladi Miguel (My left-handed version) on his signing with the New York Mets. Keep working hard to fulfill your dreams!” Vladimir Guerrero Sr. wrote January 15 on X.

Guerrero Sr. was one of MLB’s elite hitters in his 16 seasons from 1996 to 2011. He had a .318 career batting average with 449 home runs and won the 2004 American League MVP. He made nine All-Stars with the Montreal Expos, Anaheim/Los Angeles Angels, and Texas Rangers.

Vladi Guerrero Joins Rising Mets Farm System

Vladi Miguel was one of 20 international teenage players signed Monday by the Mets, all of whom hail from either the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, the Bahamas, or Colombia. The highlight of the class is 17-year-old Venezuelan catcher Yovanny Rodriguez, who received a $2.85 million and is ranked as the sixth-best prospect on MLB Pipeline’s Top 50 Internationals Prospect List.

“Rodriguez has a chance to become the best player in this class, and it’s easy to see why,” wrote MLB.com. “An advanced catching prospect with some pop and skills, he has the potential to be a star on both sides of the ball. Behind the dish, he shows an advanced defensive approach and scouts rave about his upside.”

The Mets also agreed to deals Monday with No. 31-ranked shortstop Yensi Rivas ($500,000) and No. 41 outfielder Edward Lantigua ($950,000). They join a minor league system that has five players ranked in the top 101 prospects list from Baseball Prospectus.

Make sure to check out the Top 101 prospects from Baseball Prospectus that has 5 Mets in it: Jett Williams – 23

Drew Gilbert – 29

Ryan Clifford – 76

Luisangel Acuña – 77

Christian Scott – 88https://t.co/XvtgcrXvAY — Mike Mayer (@mikemayer22) January 16, 2024

Jett Williams, a shortstop selected with the No. 14 pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, is ranked as the Mets’ top prospect and 23rd overall per Baseball Prospectus. Outfielder Drew Gilbert (No. 29), OF/1B Ryan Clifford (No. 76), infielder Luisangel Acuña (No. 77), and RHP Christian Scott (No. 88) were other Mets prospects to make the list.

While the 2023 Mets season was a major disappointment, the club’s revitalization of its farm system can be viewed as one silver lining. Top prospects Gilbert and Clifford were acquired from the Houston Astros in the Justin Verlander trade, while the Texas Rangers sent Acuña to the Mets in exchange for Max Scherzer.

Guerrero Family Tree Spans Six Pro Ball Players

Pablo Guerrero, another son of Vladimir Guerrero Sr., signed with the Rangers last January as part of the 2023 international signing period. Vladimir Guerrero Sr.’s older brother Wilton Guerrero also played in MLB from 1996-2004 as a contact-hitting second baseman.

The nephew of Wilton and Vladimir Guerrero Sr. is Gabriel Guerrero, who appeared in 14 games with the Cincinnati Reds in 2018. So for those keeping track at home that’s now six members of the Guerrero clan to enter the ranks of pro ball: Vladi Miguel, Vladimir Jr., Vladimir Sr., Wilton, Pablo, and Gabriel.

Vladi Miguel is not the only Mets prospect with ties to big league superstars. He joins 21-year-old Luisangel Acuña, who is the younger brother of Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr.