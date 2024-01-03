MLB Power Rankings: Team Rankings 2024

Spring training is less than two months away, so which MLB teams are already pegged to have a hot season in 2024?

While there are still a range top free agents available on the market and plenty of time for teams to sign them before Opening Day on March 28, some teams moved fast this winter to set themselves up for success.

1. Atlanta Braves

They suffered a shocking postseason elimination in 2023, but the Atlanta Braves are still the obvious pick to top the 2024 Power Rankings.

The Braves finished last season with the best record in MLB, and with Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson, Austin Riley, and a seemingly endless list of other stars returning to the lineup, they were already set to enter 2024 as the team to beat. As such, Atlanta would’ve been forgiven for having a quiet offseason, but that didn’t stop them from adding Chris Sale from the Red Sox and Jarred Kelenic from the Mariners to bolster their already stacked roster.

After two consecutive seasons of disappointing playoff exits, the Braves are going into 2024 with unfinished business. On paper, this team should dominate, and if their offseason moves are anything to go by, they’re certainly ready to take home their second World Series title in four years.

2. Texas Rangers

As reigning World Series champions, the Texas Rangers have proven their roster works — and if they can get Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom back on the mound at some point in the season, they’re likely to be even better this year.

From adding Corey Seager and Marcus Semien to their lineup before the 2022 season to acquiring deGrom and Scherzer in 2023, Texas has been slowly assembling the Avengers of baseball for years now. Unfortunately, injuries have plagued their roster, and they’re expected to add at least one starting pitcher to their rotation this winter to tide them over until Scherzer and deGrom return.

Ranking the Rangers in the second-top spot before they’ve patched up their ailed starting rotation may seem bold, but their roster is still extremely solid, even with a far-too-utilized IL. Another history-making season isn’t off the table.

3. Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have spent over a billion dollars in free agency this offseason, but as countless teams in sports history will tell you, that definitely doesn’t guarantee a World Series title. Still, if you’re looking to stack your roster, landing the best baseball player in the world isn’t a bad place to start.

On December 11, the Dodgers signed two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani to a 10-year, $700 million contract, the largest ever in professional sports history. Just five days later, they acquired starter Tyler Glasnow in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays and secured him on a five-year, $136.5 million contract extension, and on December 27, they inked a 12-year, $325 million contract with Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

With Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, and a slew of other stars returning in 2024, there’s no question the Dodgers have an outrageous amount of talent on their roster. Now they just have to live up to the hype.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed two-time American League Most Valuable Player Shohei Ohtani to a 10-year contract. pic.twitter.com/mggYwgp01i — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) December 12, 2023

MLB Power Rankings: The Full List

1. Atlanta Braves

2. Texas Rangers

3. Los Angeles Dodgers

4. Baltimore Orioles

5. Houston Astros

6. Tampa Bay Rays

7. Philadelphia Phillies

8. Toronto Blue Jays

9. Seattle Mariners

10. Arizona Diamondbacks

11. Minnesota Twins

12. New York Yankees

13. Chicago Cubs

14. San Diego Padres

15. Cincinnati Reds

16. New York Mets

17. Boston Red Sox

18. Miami Marlins

19. Milwaukee Brewers

20. San Francisco Giants

21. Cleveland Guardians

22. Detroit Tigers

23. Washington Nationals

24. St. Louis Cardinals

25. Los Angeles Angels

26. Pittsburgh Pirates

27. Chicago White Sox

28. Kansas City Royals

29. Colorado Rockies

30. Oakland Athletics