Three Elite Pitching Prospects the Mets Will Need This Season

Despite starting their 2024 season 2-6, the New York Mets have managed to pitch well so far.

The 2.92 team ERA they’ve produced is 6th best in the MLB, and they’re also in the MLB’s top 10 for Strikeouts (79).

Mets first-year manager Carlos Mendoza is right in saying that his team’s struggles have been hitting-related thus far. Yet, his highly-paid hitters are sure to start swinging better at some point.

So if New York’s pitching staff can keep performing, this team can compete for a playoff spot.

But they’ll need more pitching depth in order to do so.

With ace Kodai Senga still healing from a shoulder injury and both Tylor Megill and David Peterson being hurt, the Mets are already seeking reinforcements on the mound.

Luckily for them, they have three top pitching prospects who appear poised to join the team in 2024.

Here’s what you need to know about the three pitchers that might save the Mets’ season:

Expect to See These Three Mets Prospects at Citi Field Soon

Christian Scott

The first pitching prospect Mets fans should expect to see soon is Christian Scott.

Many fans expected Scott — the Mets’ 5th-ranked overall and top-ranked pitching prospect — to start the 2024 season in New York; especially after the excellent spring training he had, which caused Mendoza to tell the New York Post, “He’s special” in March.

Scott posted a 2.57 ERA over 19 starts in the minors last season. In his first 2024 start for Mets’ AAA affiliate, the Syracuse Mets, Scott struck out 9 hitters across 4 innings of work.

Christian Scott (@Mets) racks up 9 strikeouts and 19 swings-and-misses in his Triple-A debut for the @SyracuseMets 💪 pic.twitter.com/oRhrVtarmG — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 5, 2024

Scott’s fastball — which averaged 95.5 mph fast season — will play in the MLB right now. The 24-year-old’s estimated MLB ETA is 2024, and the aforementioned Senga injury might make him get called up in the very near future.

Blade Tidwell

Blade Tidwell is another Mets pitching prospect that should debut in 2024. The 22-year-old former University of Tennessee ace was New York’s 2nd Round Pick of the 2022 MLB draft, and is currently their 10th-overall prospect.

Blake Tidwell, Wicked Slider…and Sword. ⚔️



Just what Tennessee needed, their Ace/projected 1st round pick back. 😧 pic.twitter.com/PIcOthHox1 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 31, 2022

Tidwell’s nasty slider helped him produce a 11-6 record, 3.57 ERA, and a whopping 153 strikeouts over 25 starts in the minors last season.

Tidwell is currently playing for the AA Binghampton Rumble Ponies, but appears to be on a fast-track to the big leagues. MLB.com predicts that he’ll join the Mets this season.

Mets fans would be wise to track Tidwell’s progress, because his future looks very promising.

Mike Vasil

Another Mets pitching prospect to keep an eye on is Mike Vasil.

Despite Vasil struggling with command in his first 2024 start, New York’s 11th-overall prospect should bounce back in a big way.

The New York Post noted in March that Vasil’s fastball averaged 94.7 mph during one spring training start. While his stuff isn’t as jaw-dropping as Scott’s or Tidwell’s, MLB.com believes Vasil will debut for the Mets in 2024, and will soon be a big league mainstay.

The Mets’ Future is Looking Bright

We expect to see Scott, Tidwell, and Vasil all play for the Mets at some point in 2024.

Whether they’ll be able to help bring this team to the postseason remains to be seen. But what’s for certain is that Mets fans have a lot to be excited about when it comes to their pitching prospects.